E&P appoints new chief executive

E&P appoints new chief executiveBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 30 JUN 2023 12:19PM
E&P Financial Group named a new chief executive as the incumbent announces his resignation after four years at the helm.
Peter Anderson, who is also managing director, is to step down on December 31. He will be replaced by head of E&P capital Ben Keeble.
Anderson joined E&P in July 2019 as Evans Dixon, as it was previously known, faced several upheavals that included an investigation by ASIC into subsidiary Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services for providing dodgy advice to retail clients regarding its own US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).
In November 2021, Anderson took on the role of managing director.
Prior to E&P, he led corporate restructures for the likes of Babcock & Brown, Slater and Gordon, Hastings Funds Management and Arrium, as well consulted for banks syndicates, bond holders and hedge funds. Anderson is a chartered accountant and previously worked as a liquidator.
Keeble has been the managing director and head of E&P Capital since September 2018. He was previously a principal of Fort Street Advisers and worked in senior roles UBS and CVC Asia Pacific.
E&P non-executive chair David Evans said: "We are extremely grateful to Peter for the admirable job he has done over the past four years leading a period of significant change in the group in challenging circumstances. We believe that E&P is now very well positioned for future growth, and we are excited at the prospect of Ben assuming leadership of the group from the beginning of 2024."
Anderson said that it has been a "privilege to lead E&P over the past four years and in particular to work with such an outstanding team".
Keeble has a "deep understanding of E&P's business, culture and operations, and financial markets generally. Ben is uniquely positioned to lead the group through its next phase of growth", he added.
