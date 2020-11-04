NEWS
Investment
Dorsey holds reigns at Twitter
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:07PM

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey has held onto his position after Elliot Management corporation raised concerns about his leadership earlier in the year.

In a filing to the SEC, Twitter said an independent committee, in cooperation with Elliott Management recommended the current management structure remain in place.

"Earlier this year, in connection with a cooperation letter agreement with Elliott Investment Management, the board of directors of Twitter formed an independent committee to build on the board's regular evaluation of Twitter's leadership and board structure, evaluate the chief executive succession plan, and make recommendations consistent with corporate governance best practices with respect to the elimination of Twitter's company's staggered board," Twitter said.

"The committee's conclusions follow the board's ongoing initiatives to implement corporate governance best practices, including this year's decisions to install an independent chair of the board and to continue improving board diversity."

The committee assessed the current management structure, new operating plan and procedures put in place by Dorsey, as well as the Twitters performance and found that it was satisfied.

"The committee expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place," it said.

Twitter chair Patrick Pichette was also chair of the management structure committee, and independent directors Jesse Cohn, Egon Durban, Martha Lane Fox, David Rosenblatt and Bret Taylor were members.

"The committee agreed to report on its evaluation to the board any considerations or recommended changes, and to conclude its work and share the results publicly before the end of the year," Twitter said.

The committee made a number of recommendations to the board including adding a proposal to amend Twitter's certificate of incorporation and bylaws to eliminate its classified board structure.

"The board will recommend that stockholders vote in favor of this proposal. At each election following the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, Twitter's directors will be elected for a one-year term," Twitter said.

"Directors who have multiple-year terms will continue to serve those terms until they expire."

Additionally, the committee said it worked with Dorsey to update his succession place in line with best practices and said it will continue with its responsibilities to oversee the plan.

"The board will continue to evaluate company and management performance according to a range of factors, including the company's operating plan and established milestones," it said.

Read more: TwitterJack DorseyElliot ManagementElliott Investment Management
