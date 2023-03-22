Don't wait for QAR: Press

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press pointed out at the Conference of Major Super Funds that retirement products need to be improved and waiting for the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) is not the best strategy.

"I think the product piece is important here and thinking about if we have the right products for our members as they go into retirement," she said.

"We all know it's complicated, I started directly in super in 2010 and we were talking about retirement products then."

Press said she isn't convinced that the industry has moved very far since - but it needs to.

"Because it's hard but we need to, and I think that's the reality, we need to think about what product is best suited to our members," she said.

"It doesn't mean that an allocated pension might be the right product, but make sure you've thought about why that's the case and how that's the case and talk to your members about it."

She said there is a lot that funds can do under today's legislation in the financial advice space.

"I think everybody waiting for the QAR [legislation] to come out is probably not helpful," she said.

"I think there's a lot that funds can be doing today that would fall well and truly inside the legal requirements. And we will need to be thinking about."

Press commented further on the recent global banking issues and flagged super funds should remain vigilant ahead of reporting.

"How are we disclosing convertible bonds in our portfolio holding? We'd be expecting that trustees are looking at that before the next reporting period and make sure their classification is still right as they can be classified as either a bond or an equity," she said.

"If they're looking more like equity then that should be reflected."

Press said there is no need to go back and change historical disclosure in portfolio holdings.

She said: "But we do expect that trustees are thinking about it now, and also looking at what markets are doing."

