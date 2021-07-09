Dixon Advisory to pay $8.2m to settle ASIC action

ASIC will drop its September 4 Federal Court case against Evans & Dixon's financial advice arm for $8.2 million and declaration of 53 contraventions.

Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS) will pay $7.2 million in penalty and $1 million to cover ASIC's costs.

The penalty follows from court-ordered mediation between DASS and ASIC.

Both parties are also consenting to declarations that DASS contravened 961K(2) of the Corporations Act on 53 occasions between 6 October 2015 and 31 May 2019 in personal advice provided by DAA representatives.

EP1 will submit to improving its processes and filing with ASIC an independent review's report. ASIC has agreed to not seek any further declarations on contraventions by DASS.

The heads of agreement still needs court approval.

"The board of EP1 views this as an important step towards resolving the legal proceeding between ASIC and DASS. The board wishes to make it clear that extensive management and governance changes have occured across the group over the last two years to ensure that DASS acts in clients' best interests at all time," EP1 said in ASX filings on July 9.

On 4 September 2020, ASIC alleged a DASS representative failed to look after client's best interest, individual circumstances and potential conflict of interest while putting their money in the troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products over a period of about three and a half years (between 2 September 2015 and 31 May 2019).

The early morning announcement drove down EP1 shares by over 12% by mid-day on September 4.

ASIC further alleged 51 instances (which it thought should be treated separately) of financial advice to the eight sample clients resulted in two or more contraventions each of the best interests duty under the Corporations Act.

At the time, ASIC said the maximum civil penalty for contraventions it alleged against Dixon Advisory is $1 million per contravention for instances before 13 March 2019, and $10.5 million for each contravention after that.

A draft of the proceedings, which was shared by Evans Dixon on the ASX before the actual filing, said the total number of contraventions was 126. It also said ASIC wasn't, at the time of draft, seeking action against specific people.