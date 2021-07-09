NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Dixon Advisory to pay $8.2m to settle ASIC action

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   12:30PM

ASIC will drop its September 4 Federal Court case against Evans & Dixon's financial advice arm for $8.2 million and declaration of 53 contraventions.

Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS) will pay $7.2 million in penalty and $1 million to cover ASIC's costs.

The penalty follows from court-ordered mediation between DASS and ASIC.

Both parties are also consenting to declarations that DASS contravened 961K(2) of the Corporations Act on 53 occasions between 6 October 2015 and 31 May 2019 in personal advice provided by DAA representatives.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

EP1 will submit to improving its processes and filing with ASIC an independent review's report. ASIC has agreed to not seek any further declarations on contraventions by DASS.

The heads of agreement still needs court approval.

"The board of EP1 views this as an important step towards resolving the legal proceeding between ASIC and DASS. The board wishes to make it clear that extensive management and governance changes have occured across the group over the last two years to ensure that DASS acts in clients' best interests at all time," EP1 said in ASX filings on July 9.

On 4 September 2020, ASIC alleged a DASS representative failed to look after client's best interest, individual circumstances and potential conflict of interest while putting their money in the troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products over a period of about three and a half years (between 2 September 2015 and 31 May 2019).

The early morning announcement drove down EP1 shares by over 12% by mid-day on September 4.

ASIC further alleged 51 instances (which it thought should be treated separately) of financial advice to the eight sample clients resulted in two or more contraventions each of the best interests duty under the Corporations Act.

At the time,  ASIC said the maximum civil penalty for contraventions it alleged against Dixon Advisory is $1 million per contravention for instances before 13 March 2019, and $10.5 million for each contravention after that.

A draft of the proceedings, which was shared by Evans Dixon on the ASX before the actual filing, said the total number of contraventions was 126. It also said ASIC wasn't, at the time of draft, seeking action against specific people.

Read more: Dixon AdvisoryEvans Dixon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

360 Capital offloads E&P stake
Property Funds Association appoints president
Evans and Dixon takeover shelved
360's plan for Evans Dixon
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
Evans Dixon thwarts Tony Pitt...for now
360 Capital moves to acquire Evans Dixon
Evans Dixon to rebrand
Evans invites 360 Capital to board
Funds services firm expands offerings

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.