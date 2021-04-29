NEWS
Executive Appointments
Deborah Ralston to advise Allianz Retire+
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:13PM

Retirement Income Review panel member Deborah Ralston has joined an advisory panel set up by Allianz Retire+, which will also include Nicolette Rubinsztein.

Allianz Retire+ has offered its retirement income products, Future Safe to the retail market since 2019 and Allianz Retire+ to institutional market since September 2020.

It has now set up a new four-people advisory panel on retirement and ageing.

It includes Deborah Ralston, Nicolette Rubinsztein, Sally Evans and Fintan Thornton.

Ralston was one of the three panel members on Treasury-commissioned Retirement Income Review. She is also the former chair of the SMSF Association.

Rubinsztein is a non-executive director at UniSuper, Class, SuperEd, Zurich and OnePath. Evans is a non-executive director at Allianz Retire+. Thornton is Allianz Retire + head of institutional solutions.

"This panel will bring together independent views to help explore the latest retirement trends and developments; enabling collaborative dialogue to really help drive innovation within the retirement sector," Thornton said.

"The panel will initially focus on upcoming policy reforms, specifically, advancing retirement strategy to meet the needs of Australians in retirement, and member retention. However, the charter is broad and all-encompassing, as we look to continue breaking ground on best-in-class retirement solutions for the Australian market".

Read more: Allianz RetireDeborah RalstonNicolette RubinszteinFintan ThorntonSally Evans
