CSLR finally passes senate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:39PM

The long-awaited Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) has been enshrined in legislation, with consumer advocates calling it a "historic moment" for Australians.

Passing the senate on June 22, the Treasury Laws Amendment (Financial Services Compensation Scheme of Last Resort) Bill 2023, provides victims of financial misconduct access to redress and compensation.

The CSLR covers personal financial advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing and/or credit.

It enables consumers who have an unpaid determination from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority to be compensated up to $150,000.

Consumers will be able to lodge claims for compensation from April 2024, with the first compensation payments to follow shortly thereafter.

"This is a significant victory for over 2000 people, who have been waiting for a resolution on their cases," assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said the creation of a compensation scheme was one of the most important recommendations from the Banking Royal Commission.

"The introduction of a compensation scheme of last resort is an historic moment for consumer financial protection in Australia," he said.

Kirkland said the scheme was the "missing link" in Australia's financial system as consumer groups have been advocating for it for decades.

"The industry-funded scheme will ensure that many victims of financial misconduct will receive compensation where it has been awarded but the firm is unable to pay, such as when a firm goes into administration," he said.

The CSLR, however, does not cover managed investment schemes; other industry bodies have lobbied for it to be included under its remit.

"The Ramsay Review, which first recommended the compensation scheme in 2017, said the scheme should be scalable to include other financial products. Once in operation, the federal government should consider whether the scheme needs to be expanded to other industries, including managed investment schemes," Kirkland said.

To ensure the CSLR can commence as soon as possible, Jones said, the government will fund the costs to establish the body that will operate the CSLR, including funding the costs of the first levy period through to the end of the 2023-24 financial year.

"The scheme will then be funded by industry for future years," he said.

