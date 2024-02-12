Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Crypto fintech needed AFSL, court says

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   11:05AM

ASIC has had its first court win in relation to cryptocurrency, with fintech Block Earner found to have offered a financial product to retail investors without a licence. However, it was a mixed outcome for the regulator, with another allegation quashed.

The federal court determined Block Earner's Earner offering, which allowed investors to earn a fixed yield return from crypto-assets, should have been registered as a managed investment scheme, and that Block Earner had provided unlicensed financial services.

This is because the Earner product met the definition of a managed investment scheme and a facility for making a financial investment under the law, ASIC explained.

The Earner product was discontinued in November 2022, just eight months after its launch, when the proceedings were first lodged by ASIC. ASIC viewed it as a 'test case', testing the applicability of existing financial services laws to products and services in the crypto space.

ASIC had also alleged that Block Earner's variable yield crypto-asset based offering was a financial product, saying it had characteristic of a managed investment scheme, investment facility or derivative. However, the court rejected this assertion. This product is still available.

"This important decision provides some clarity as to when crypto-backed products should be considered financial products which require licensing under the law. Crypto-assets are risky, inherently volatile and complex," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC remains concerned that consumers do not fully appreciate the risks associated with products involving crypto-assets and today's decision is an important step forward to ensuring there are appropriate protections for consumers."

She urged firms offering products with crypto-assets to carefully consider whether their offerings qualify as financial products under the existing regime, and to ensure they're appropriately licensed and authorised if so.

Gilbert + Tobin, which acted for Block Earner, also warned firms to carefully consider their activities, adding it expects ASIC to keep "testing the regulatory perimeter."

"This is a significant judgment providing greater insight to the market and legal practitioners as to types of crypto-related products that may fall within the remit of existing financial services laws, albeit questions remain more broadly as to the general applicability of existing concepts in the regulatory regime," the law firm said.

"It also serves as a reminder that the operation of financial services laws are complex and their application highly fact-specific, such that one crypto product or service may be subject to regulation while another product may not.

"It is also a timely reminder that while contractual terms and conditions are important, businesses should also carefully consider other materials provided to customers (e.g., the language that appears on their promotional material), which in some cases may be found to affect the legal character of the relationship between the business and the customer."

