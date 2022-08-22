Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, minister for financial services Stephen Jones and minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh have announced that work is underway on crypto asset reforms.

"The Albanese government will improve the way Australia's regulatory system manages crypto assets, to keep up with developments and provide greater protections for consumers," Chalmers, Jones and Leigh said.

"Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but regulation is struggling to keep pace and adapt with the crypto asset sector."

The government said the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) estimates more than one million taxpayers have interacted with the crypto asset ecosystem since 2018.

However, more distended, YouGov research commissioned by Swyftx claimed 25% of all Australians owned cryptocurrency, nationally one of the highest levels of crypto ownership in the developed world.

As it stands, the crypto sector is largely unregulated, and the government has said it needs to work on getting the balance right between embracing new, innovative technologies while safeguarding consumers.

"Our government is ready to start consultation with stakeholders on a framework for industry and regulators, which allows consumers to participate in the market while also better protecting them," Chalmers, Jones and Leigh said.

"As the first step in a reform agenda, Treasury will prioritise 'token mapping' work in 2022, which will help identify how crypto assets and related services should be regulated. This hasn't been done anywhere else in the world, so it will make Australia leaders in this work."

The ministers noted that with the increasingly widespread proliferation of crypto assets - to the extent that crypto advertisements can be seen plastered all over big sporting events - the government needs to make sure customers engaging with crypto are adequately informed and protected.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the previous government outlined plans for Australia to adapt its regulatory architecture with greater strategic direction so that it could better leverage cryptocurrency technologies.

Though Chalmers, Jones and Leigh slapped down these efforts, they said: "The previous government dabbled in crypto asset regulation but prematurely jumped straight to options without first understanding what was being regulated."

The aim of the crypto asset reforms will be to identify notable gaps in the regulatory framework, progress work on a licensing framework, review innovative organisational structures, look at custody obligations for third party custodians of crypto assets and provide additional consumer safeguards.

Also, a public consultation paper on 'token mapping' will be released soon.

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler is pleased with the government's announcement regarding both token mapping and consumer protections.

"This move recognises the significance of digital asset infrastructure for the future of Australia, and we look forward to working alongside the Treasury Department towards creation of a regulatory framework," Bowler said.

"It also mirrors the calls of many of us in the industry who have been asking for proportional, appropriate regulation of our sector."

BTC Markets submitted feedback to both the cross-party Senate Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre and the recent Treasury consultation paper on licensing and custody requirements for the crypto industry.

Moreover, in its 2020 submission to the Senate Committee, BTC Markets stated: "Regulation sets the tone. It builds the culture, facilitates the flow of capital and manifesting of skills in our workforce."

"It's needed to construct the right safeguards, and demonstrate industry preparedness, in protecting all investor clients. It also provides surety as to the direction for investment and jobs growth."