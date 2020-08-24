Cromwell sells SA asset at premium

Cromwell Funds Management has sold a refrigerated distribution facility in South Australia for $63.05 million; an 18.96% premium to the asset's book value.

Cromwell has sold Rand Distribution Centre on behalf of its owner, Cromwell Property Trust (C12), with the sale expected to settle in mid-December.

Cromwell head of retail funds management Hamish Wehl said the sale was a fantastic result for shareholders.

"The sale price is an exceptional outcome for investors. The asset was initially acquired in 2013 with an 'as if complete' value of $32.75 million," he said.

C12 shareholders should expect a special distribution of sale proceeds upon settlement of the property, he said.

Rand Distribution Centre is a purpose-built cold storage facility, currently leased to Rand Transport (a subsidiary of Anchorage Capital Partners). The asset has a 15-year remaining lease term.

JLL Australia head of capital markets, industrial and logistics Tony Iuliano, who alongside Adrian Rowse sold the asset for Cromwell, said the asset had received both local and offshore demand.

"We received significant participation from both offshore investors including new entrants wanting to deploy capital into Australia, as well as onshore groups, resulting in a vigorously contested process," he said.

Refrigeration distribution centres have become an increasingly popular investment class of late, he said, thanks to their typically longer lease stability in income.

"They have drawn increasing attention in the current environment due to domestic consumer demand and the rise in non-discretionary retailing," Iuliano said.

"Industrial assets with strong underlying leasing covenants in close proximity to major infrastructure are highly sought after."

Cromwell also noted it will put forward a proposal to C12 shareholders to retain an asset at 19 George Street, Dandenong (valued at $100 million) and to extend the trust for a second term prior to the end of C12's initial term.

This would require a shareholder vote to proceed, it said.

Since its inception in October 2013, C12 has delivered annualized returns of 13.5% p.a. (after fees and costs).