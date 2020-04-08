COVID-19 to push life premiums up: Rice Warner

Latest Rice Warner analysis shows the COVID-19 crisis is hitting an already suffering life insurance industry, hard. To survive, the industry will need to change.

New analysis from research house Rice Warner reveals the life insurance sector will be forced to accelerate and scale up changes already underway to the range of products offered in the local market, including higher premiums across retail and group insurance offerings.

According to the firm, the COVID-19 pandemic is raising many questions of life insurers, including how it covers claims on existing policies, and whether new cover will be accessible for Australians.

Rice Warner said insurers were responding, but noted that they - like much of the world - are making decisions without and data or experience to inform them of what the future holds.

The firm said the pandemic posed an especially difficult set of challenges for those offering income protection products, noting recent APRA profit margin figures - released pre-COVID-19 - show insurers and reinsurers are bleeding worse than ever before, with a combined after-tax loss of $1.3 billion reported in the 12 months to December 2019 for risk products.

"COVID-19 will deliver a further hard blow," Rice Warner said.

The firm highlighted the sudden spike in unemployment and general economic downturn on the way, and said their combined impact would "swamp" that of the "some death and disability claims" to emanate directly from the virus, pointing to studies which show unemployment and disability claim rates are directly correlated.

"In addition, workers compensation claims in Australia are also closely correlated to unemployment," the firm said.

"This arises from elevated stress around work performance and business continuity, existing conditions that were previously manageable becoming unmanageable, and a rise in mental health claims."

With insurers' ability to manage existing claims hampered by social distancing requirements, the firm also said requirements for existing claimants to prove their ongoing incapacity to work would also need to be relaxed.

The firm also warned of a "rise in mental health conditions" and potentially a reduction in the ability to access the full suite of rehabilitation services.

"The overall situation may be the final catalyst to cease long term income protection in its current form, both in retail and group markets," Rice Warner said.

"There would also seem to be inevitable premium increases required across both retail and group markets, prompting the need to accelerate and perhaps scale up further product design changes."

The researcher said Australians may rush towards life insurance over the next two years, which would be both positive in the respect that it would address Australia's underinsurance problem, and potentially problematic in that customers would be concerned about whether they will be covered specifically for pandemics.

"So far, insurers have strong messaging reassuring the community that any existing cover that has pandemic exclusions will not have them applied," the firm said.

"It may be more difficult to promise no pandemic exclusions on new cover given the potential for anti-selection."

The researcher said that while it is "without doubt an unprecedented challenging time for insurers", it has "never been so important to provide cover and financial support to Australians as we face inevitable losses".

"COVID-19 will pass and so we know there is light at the end of the tunnel; there is just no clear data at present to guide us as to how long and wide that tunnel might be," Rice Warner said.