Courtenay House affiliate faces prison

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:27PM

Former Courtenay House Investments contractor and promoter Athan Papoulias has been sentenced to two years' jail time for his role in the unlicensed financial services business.

As part of his sentence, Papoulias will also complete 120 hours of community service.

Papoulias pleaded guilty to one charge of carrying on an unlicensed financial services business between November 2016 and April 2017, and one charge of dealing in the proceeds of crime worth $100,000 or more. The court deemed him to be reckless to the fact the firm was unlicensed and to the fact the commissions he received were derived from an illegal business.

In total, he received commissions totaling $670,680 from promoting investments in Courtenay House.

In May 2017, liquidators were appointed to the Bondi-based Courtenay House companies and the director, Tony Iervasi, was restricted from leaving Australia.

Five years later, Iervasi pleaded guilty to five criminal charges related to the scheme and four offences of engaging in dishonest conduct between December 2010 and April 2017.

In total, Iervasi tricked 585 investors out of $180 million.

According to ASIC, Papoulias was not aware that the funds were used to fuel a Ponzi scheme.

Nevertheless, when handing down the sentence, Judge McHugh SC remarked that Papoulias' actions had undermined public confidence in the regulatory regime of the financial services industry.

Commenting on the matter, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC has taken civil action to freeze assets, assisted liquidators and is now seeing justice for investors through the criminal court."

To ensure a fair and strong financial system, and to protect consumers, financial services businesses need to be licensed, Court said.

"Those promoting unlicensed businesses should not assume they are immune from criminal consequences," she said.

Read more: ASICAthan PapouliasCourtenay House InvestmentsTony IervasiSarah Court
Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

