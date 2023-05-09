Courtenay House affiliate faces prison

Former Courtenay House Investments contractor and promoter Athan Papoulias has been sentenced to two years' jail time for his role in the unlicensed financial services business.

As part of his sentence, Papoulias will also complete 120 hours of community service.

Papoulias pleaded guilty to one charge of carrying on an unlicensed financial services business between November 2016 and April 2017, and one charge of dealing in the proceeds of crime worth $100,000 or more. The court deemed him to be reckless to the fact the firm was unlicensed and to the fact the commissions he received were derived from an illegal business.

In total, he received commissions totaling $670,680 from promoting investments in Courtenay House.

In May 2017, liquidators were appointed to the Bondi-based Courtenay House companies and the director, Tony Iervasi, was restricted from leaving Australia.

Five years later, Iervasi pleaded guilty to five criminal charges related to the scheme and four offences of engaging in dishonest conduct between December 2010 and April 2017.

In total, Iervasi tricked 585 investors out of $180 million.

According to ASIC, Papoulias was not aware that the funds were used to fuel a Ponzi scheme.

Nevertheless, when handing down the sentence, Judge McHugh SC remarked that Papoulias' actions had undermined public confidence in the regulatory regime of the financial services industry.

Commenting on the matter, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC has taken civil action to freeze assets, assisted liquidators and is now seeing justice for investors through the criminal court."

To ensure a fair and strong financial system, and to protect consumers, financial services businesses need to be licensed, Court said.

"Those promoting unlicensed businesses should not assume they are immune from criminal consequences," she said.