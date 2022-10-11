Court dismisses Mayfair 101 appeal

The Full Federal Court dismissed an appeal by Mayfair 101 to overturn the findings of misleading advertising and the $30 million fine it was handed in December last year.

In March 2021, the Federal Court found Mayfair 101's group of companies engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading statements when promoting the M+ and M Core Fixed Income Notes. Later in the year, the Court issued penalties amounting to $30 million.

In addressing the appeal of the misleading or deceptive conduct, the judge said: "The anodyne reference that the Mayfair products "like all investments" had associated risks, and the generalised reference thereafter that risks "to take into consideration include general investment, lending, liquidity, interest rate, cyber, related party transactions and currency risks", did nothing to expose the real risk of default, as found by the primary judge."

"Again, the analogy that the appellants proposed, that "it is as if the motor car trader actually said there was a risk the car would break down but was then held to have engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct for saying there was no risk of a breakdown", is false. Informing a consumer that all cars carry a risk of breakdown in the ordinary course may well be misleading if the car being sold is a lemon with an inherent propensity to break down."

The appeal also included claims that the fine was "manifestly excessive". The fine was issued by the presiding judge at the time who disagreed that the penalties agreed between ASIC and Mayfair 101 were appropriate and adequate to deter future instances of such conduct.

The only appeal the Court did allow was in relation to injunctions made on Mayfair 101 companies using certain words and phrases in advertising, like 'bank deposit' and 'term deposit'. This was on the basis that the injunction was "too broad and unworkable".

Mayfair must now also pay ASIC's costs of the appeal. Mayfair 101 investors' money remains frozen, with about 500 people owed more than $210 million.

"ASIC pursued this case through the Federal Court because of the importance of accurate advertising of financial products. We were concerned that the advertising by the Mayfair 101 Group represented that their products were of a similar risk profile to bank term deposits, when that was not the case," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"The decision to uphold the original findings of the Federal Court, and ASIC's case that the Mayfair 101 Group's advertising was misleading or deceptive, is a message to industry that financial products need to be accurately advertised or companies may risk substantial penalties."

The appeal dismissal follows Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney having his 20-year ban overturned last month. The Full Federal Court said the case against him had lacked procedural fairness. The case will now be reheard, however interim injunctions on Mawhinney have been reinstated.

He has said he will lobby to have the case heard in the High Court, rather than being remitted back to the lower court.