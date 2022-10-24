Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

CountPlus appoints group head of people and culture

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:53PM

CountPlus Limited (CountPlus) has appointed a new group head of people and culture in Raelene Hinchliffe.

Hinchliffe will officially start next January and will bring significant financial services experience to the role.

She has previously held senior human resources positions at AMP, the Commonwealth Bank, News Corp, and the global professional services firm, Marsh McLennan.

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the appointment would deliver strategic benefits to its national community of member firms.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"Raelene is a fantastic addition to our business and will spearhead leadership development and the deepening of the culture and capability of our people," he explained.

"We are a growing network of more than 3400 people and the people and culture function has never been more important to our strategy."

Hinchliffe commented that she was excited to be joining CountPlus and helping build the success of the business.

"The opportunity to work with a leadership team and a board, committed to making a difference in the lives of the people they employ and partner with is very exciting," she said.

"I'm looking forward to taking on this role to help shape and grow CountPlus."

Read more: CountPlus LimitedRaelene HinchliffeCommonwealth BankHugh HumphreyMarsh McLennanNews Corp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts
Court dismisses CBA, CFS conflicted remuneration case
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
NGS Super chief executive retires
Commonwealth Bank profit nears $10bn
Financial abuse linked to violence: CBA, UNSW
Office for Women combats financial abuse
Mercer hires from MLC
WTW appoints head of due diligence, and private equity Australasia M&A
CountPlus takes stake in WSC Group

Editor's Choice

Small wins for some pensioners

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Labor government has delivered small wins to pensioners in its Budget, but not all will reap the benefits.

Federal Budget is challenging: Economist

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
In an interview with Financial Standard, independent economist Chris Richardson said the Treasurer has two big and difficult problems on his hands, the first being gas prices and the other the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Government scraps legacy tax, super measures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:19PM
A range of tax and superannuation changes that were announced by the previous government but never legislated have been scrapped by the Labor government.

Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The government has announced a suite of measures aimed at narrowing the gender pay gap, including requiring the Fair Work Commission to consider gender equity when formulating minimum wages.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.