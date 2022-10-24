CountPlus appoints group head of people and culture

CountPlus appoints group head of people and cultureBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022 12:53PM
Read more: CountPlus Limited, Raelene Hinchliffe, Commonwealth Bank, Hugh Humphrey, Marsh McLennan, News Corp
CountPlus Limited (CountPlus) has appointed a new group head of people and culture in Raelene Hinchliffe.
Hinchliffe will officially start next January and will bring significant financial services experience to the role.
She has previously held senior human resources positions at AMP, the Commonwealth Bank, News Corp, and the global professional services firm, Marsh McLennan.
CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the appointment would deliver strategic benefits to its national community of member firms.
"Raelene is a fantastic addition to our business and will spearhead leadership development and the deepening of the culture and capability of our people," he explained.
"We are a growing network of more than 3400 people and the people and culture function has never been more important to our strategy."
Hinchliffe commented that she was excited to be joining CountPlus and helping build the success of the business.
"The opportunity to work with a leadership team and a board, committed to making a difference in the lives of the people they employ and partner with is very exciting," she said.
"I'm looking forward to taking on this role to help shape and grow CountPlus."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Small wins for some pensioners|
Federal Budget is challenging: Economist|
Government scraps legacy tax, super measures|
Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap|
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD