CountPlus appoints group head of people and culture

CountPlus Limited (CountPlus) has appointed a new group head of people and culture in Raelene Hinchliffe.

Hinchliffe will officially start next January and will bring significant financial services experience to the role.

She has previously held senior human resources positions at AMP, the Commonwealth Bank, News Corp, and the global professional services firm, Marsh McLennan.

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the appointment would deliver strategic benefits to its national community of member firms.

"Raelene is a fantastic addition to our business and will spearhead leadership development and the deepening of the culture and capability of our people," he explained.

"We are a growing network of more than 3400 people and the people and culture function has never been more important to our strategy."

Hinchliffe commented that she was excited to be joining CountPlus and helping build the success of the business.

"The opportunity to work with a leadership team and a board, committed to making a difference in the lives of the people they employ and partner with is very exciting," she said.

"I'm looking forward to taking on this role to help shape and grow CountPlus."