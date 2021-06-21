Coolabah lists fund on Chi-X

Coolabah Capital Investments has a fixed income fund on the Chi-X as a quoted managed fund.

The Coolabah Active Composite Bond Fund targets after-fee returns of 1% to 2% per year over the Bloomberg Ausbond Composite Bond 0+ Yr Index.

It invests in bonds issued by governments, banks, corporates, and asset-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities with an average target credit rating of A.

Coolabah has priced the Chi-X fund at 30bps per year.

"We are pleased to be able to grow our relationship with Chi-X by partnering to bring FIXD to market. This was previously an institutional strategy for super funds that was not available to the public," Coolabah portfolio management director and market technicals analyst Ying Yi Ann Cheng said.

The unlisted strategy has returned it has returned 5.35% per annum after retail fees, since March 2017 inception.

"That's 1.37% above the Composite Bond Index's 3.98% per annum return. It ranks in the top two strategies in Mercer's Australian fixed-income (active) universe over the last three years to 30 April 2021," Cheng said.