Consumer data right for open banking delayed

The ACCC has delayed the launch of consumer data right (CDR) for the banking sector to July 2020, postponing key components of the reform that would have allowed the kick-off of open banking in Australia by February next year.

Consumers will now be able to share their financial data, including credit and debit card, deposit account and transaction account data with accredited service providers from July next year. While the sharing of mortgage and personal loan data will be delayed further to November.

The competition watchdog said the updated timeline would allow it to better test for any security or privacy issues that may arise.

"The ACCC has formed the view that this updated timeline for these aspects of the CDR reforms will allow additional implementation work and testing to be completed and better ensure necessary security and privacy protections operate effectively," it said.

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said that regulatory safeguards shouldn't be rushed.

"The CDR is a complex but fundamental competition and consumer reform and we are committed to delivering it only after we are confident the system is resilient, user friendly and properly tested," Court said.

"Robust privacy protection and information security are core features of the CDR and establishing appropriate regulatory settings and IT infrastructure cannot be rushed."

The consumer and competition regulator said new CDR rules would be released in January 2020.

CDR allows consumers the right to own their own data, allowing this information to be transferred to third parties of their choice.

This increases competition and allows consumers to find products that are better suited to their needs and wants, and gives them more freedom to switch between providers.

The banking sector will be the first to see the effects of CDR, but it will lately be rolled out sector-by-sector, with energy and telecommunications to follow suit.