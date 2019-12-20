NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Consumer data right for open banking delayed
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   12:09PM

The ACCC has delayed the launch of consumer data right (CDR) for the banking sector to July 2020, postponing key components of the reform that would have allowed the kick-off of open banking in Australia by February next year.

Consumers will now be able to share their financial data, including credit and debit card, deposit account and transaction account data with accredited service providers from July next year. While the sharing of mortgage and personal loan data will be delayed further to November.

The competition watchdog said the updated timeline would allow it to better test for any security or privacy issues that may arise.

"The ACCC has formed the view that this updated timeline for these aspects of the CDR reforms will allow additional implementation work and testing to be completed and better ensure necessary security and privacy protections operate effectively," it said.

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said that regulatory safeguards shouldn't be rushed.

"The CDR is a complex but fundamental competition and consumer reform and we are committed to delivering it only after we are confident the system is resilient, user friendly and properly tested," Court said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"Robust privacy protection and information security are core features of the CDR and establishing appropriate regulatory settings and IT infrastructure cannot be rushed."

The consumer and competition regulator said new CDR rules would be released in January 2020.

CDR allows consumers the right to own their own data, allowing this information to be transferred to third parties of their choice.

This increases competition and allows consumers to find products that are better suited to their needs and wants, and gives them more freedom to switch between providers.

The banking sector will be the first to see the effects of CDR, but it will lately be rolled out sector-by-sector, with energy and telecommunications to follow suit.

Read more: ACCC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ACCC immunity deal questioned by court
AFCA gets 1450 complaints a week
ACCC to probe rate cut decisions
Open Banking gets another shot in parliament
APRA forced to overhaul culture, capabilities
Australians lose record amount to scams
Former ACCC chair will lead APRA capability review
ACCC close to approving tobacco-free certification
Super funds defend $5bn infrastructure investment
BEAR should be expanded, ASIC included: Shipton
Editor's Choice
18 misconceptions about FASEA code
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.
TAL loses group insurance mandate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5lUQ3hF1