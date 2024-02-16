Commonwealth Bank slapped with $10.3m fine for wage theft

Commonwealth Bank was fined $10.3 million by the Federal Court for its involvement in wage theft which led to $16 million in underpayments to over 7400 workers.

The case emerged after the Finance Sector Union (FSU) uncovered the bank's systematic underpayments through individual flexibility arrangements (IFAs), which compensated workers with higher pay rates and bonuses at the expense of benefits like annual leave loading and overtime.

The ruling was announced not long after Commonwealth Bank reported a half-year profit of $4.8 billion.

The FSU played a key role in detecting wage theft and holding Commonwealth Bank to account, according to Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) president Michele O'Neil.

"Congratulations to the union that stood by Commonwealth Bank workers and can finally see them win justice," she said.

"Wage theft robs working people of money they are rightfully owed and denies them the ability to buy the necessities they need to live. This is real money owed to workers, compounding the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis. Even a small amount of wage theft could mean the difference between paying the rent, buying groceries, or paying for transport costs to work."

O'Neil remarked that while a $10.3 million fine might seem substantial to many, it pales in comparison to posting half-yearly profits of nearly $5 billion, calling it a drop in the ocean.

"This is why civil penalties are so important in acting as a deterrent to companies that bake in fines as the cost of doing business," she said.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano slammed the bank for knowing exactly what it was doing but refusing to acknowledge that its employment practices amounted to wage theft until the Fair Work Ombudsman became involved.

"This is one of the largest cases of wage theft yet detected in Australia and one which should be of concern to all workers. What's worse is that once the details of this rip-off was raised with the bank, CBA lied to its staff and denied they were worse off," she said.

"For Australia's richest bank, fines alone were not enough of a deterrent to stop them from knowingly ripping off workers. Those responsible have avoided criminal responsibility this time so we're calling on Commonwealth Bank boss Matt Comyn to take swift action internally, to hold them to account."