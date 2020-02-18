NEWS
Insurance
CommInsure income protection off the menu
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   12:16PM

AIA Australia, which now owns CommInsure Life, has announced that CommInsure Protection products will cease accepting new business from 31 March 2020.

AIA said the move to streamline its retail advised life risk business is the next step in its integration of CommInsure Life.

AIA and CommInsure came together under a Joint Cooperation Agreement in November 2019.

AIA's Priority Protection will now be the income protection offering for the joint insurers.

Priority Protection will now have an involuntary unemployment benefit, which is a CommInsure Protection feature. AIA said this is to deliver the best of both product sets to consumers.

"AIA will support current CommInsure Protection policyholders with the full range of customer service and support that they receive now, for as long as they remain policyholders," AIA said.

The insurer added that it is "actively" exploring the addition of AIA Vitality to CommInsure Protection and will upgrade CommInsure Protection customers with the benefits of Priority Protection, where the upgrade does not result in an increase in premiums.

"Our commitment to support CommInsure customers is unwavering; their existing cover remains the same, with the certainty of automatic upgrades to benefits where it doesn't affect premium rates. We will continue to support our customers with the same high quality service that they have always experienced in the past," AIA Australia and New Zealand chief executive Damien Mu said.

Mu added the insurer's main focus for advisers remains on providing them the best support and the best proposition for their clients.

"We're committed to making a difference in people's lives, and championing Australia and New Zealand to be the healthiest and most protected nations in the world, through our strong Life, Health and Wellbeing proposition and market-leading programs such as AIA Vitality, and our rehabilitation programs," he said.

Financial Standard recently reported on premium increases for AIA Priority Protection customers, with AIA confirming a majority of Priority Protection customers saw an increase of 9.8% last year.

