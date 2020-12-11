Clive Palmer ramps up calls for Shipton's head

Controversial businessman and leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer has mounted an advertising campaign calling for ASIC chair James Shipton to resign.

Palmer took out full-page ads in several state and national newspapers with the copy: "Shifty Shipton gets $855,364 p.a. yet expects you to pay $118,000 for his personal tax advice!"

It is just the latest in a string of calls from Palmer for Shipton to resign completely following the revelations that he breached ASIC's salary cap by accepting relocation payments and that ASIC agreed to pay for the chair's personal tax advice.

Shipton has stepped aside, pending ASIC's own review into the matter, but has not resigned.

Palmer has previously claimed that ASIC is refusing to release freedom of information material on Shipton and has called for an inquiry into ASIC itself.

"James Shipton is being paid almost 20 times the average Australian wage to do nothing. The CEO of Australia Post was sacked over six Cartier watches, how many watches would it take for Shipton to be sacked?" Palmer tweeted in November.

In July 2020, Palmer was charged over breaches of directors' duties and fraud following an ASIC investigation.

ASIC alleges that between in 2013, Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for his company Cosmo Developments and/or the Palmer United Party and others by authorising the transfer of $10 million contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held.

Around the same period, the regulator alleges Palmer dishonestly obtained benefit or advantage for Media Circus Network and/or the Palmer United Party by authorising the transfer of more than $2 million contrary to the purpose the funds were being held.

ASIC said Palmer used his position as a director of mining company Mineralogy to obtain that advantage. The freedom of information request in relation to Shipton was also made under Mineralogy's name.