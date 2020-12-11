NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Clive Palmer ramps up calls for Shipton's head
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   12:22PM

Controversial businessman and leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer has mounted an advertising campaign calling for ASIC chair James Shipton to resign.

Palmer took out full-page ads in several state and national newspapers with the copy: "Shifty Shipton gets $855,364 p.a. yet expects you to pay $118,000 for his personal tax advice!"

It is just the latest in a string of calls from Palmer for Shipton to resign completely following the revelations that he breached ASIC's salary cap by accepting relocation payments and that ASIC agreed to pay for the chair's personal tax advice.

Shipton has stepped aside, pending ASIC's own review into the matter, but has not resigned.

Palmer has previously claimed that ASIC is refusing to release freedom of information material on Shipton and has called for an inquiry into ASIC itself.

"James Shipton is being paid almost 20 times the average Australian wage to do nothing. The CEO of Australia Post was sacked over six Cartier watches, how many watches would it take for Shipton to be sacked?" Palmer tweeted in November.

In July 2020, Palmer was charged over breaches of directors' duties and fraud following an ASIC investigation.

ASIC alleges that between in 2013, Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for his company Cosmo Developments and/or the Palmer United Party and others by authorising the transfer of $10 million contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held.

Around the same period, the regulator alleges Palmer dishonestly obtained benefit or advantage for Media Circus Network and/or the Palmer United Party by authorising the transfer of more than $2 million contrary to the purpose the funds were being held.

ASIC said Palmer used his position as a director of mining company Mineralogy to obtain that advantage. The freedom of information request in relation to Shipton was also made under Mineralogy's name.

Read more: ASICJames ShiptonUnited Australia Party Clive PalmerMineralogyShifty ShiptonCartierCEO of Australia PostCosmo DevelopmentsMedia Circus NetworkPalmer for Shipton
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC to improve default insurance
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
Mayfair 101 heads to mediation
Editor's Choice
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
KANIKA SOOD
The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.
Damning Rio report to shake mining industry
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.
Super satisfaction bounces back
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.
Key advice reforms tabled
KARREN VERGARA
New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xjUTD5Uz