NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ClearView bolsters team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   11:47AM

Listed financial services company ClearView Wealth has made a key appointment to its life insurance team.

Nick Kulikov has been appointed to the newly created position of head of product and pricing.

In the new role he will be responsible for ClearView's LifeSolutions product and the development of the group's new life insurance solution, which it hinted will be launched later this year.

"This is a critical time for the life insurance industry with major regulatory changes set to come into effect later this year. It is also an important year for ClearView with key transformation projects underway including a new policy administration system, underwriting rules engine and adviser portal," ClearView general manager, life insurance Gerard Kerr said.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Nick on board to lead the product and pricing team, as we continue to focus on delivering contemporary, fit-for-purpose solutions that offer greater certainty and stability of benefits and premiums for customers and advisers."

Kulikov joins from Reinsurance Group of America where he was chief risk officer for Australia and head of research.

Prior to that, he was corporate actuarial manager at Swiss Re and chief actuary at ANZ Wealth.

"Given my background and experience, I can bring the perspectives of risk management, product structure and pricing approaches to product management," Kulikov said.

"The life insurance industry's deteriorating performance over the past few years, due mainly to IDII but not exclusively, has forced insurers to review their products and pricing with a greater focus on sustainability. This renewed focus is good for long-term customer outcomes and, in turn, the industry's viability."

Read more: ClearView WealthNick KulikovANZ WealthGerard KerrLifeSolutionsReinsurance Group of AmericaSwiss Re
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Trading platform names new chief
Colonial First State names head of insurance
Industry fund promotes for GM role
TAL group life lead in new role
ClearView adds to leadership team
ClearView seeks to raise at least $40m
Financial advice more important than ever: HUB24
Zurich distribution chief joins boutique
Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer
Editor's Choice
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The outcome of the High Court decision on general advice will have an interesting and simplifying effect on the design and distribution obligations coming into effect later this year, according to a lawyer.
ISA chief economist departs
KANIKA SOOD
Industry Super Australia's chief economist of six years Stephen Anthony has left the lobby group.
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Hume expands portfolio
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Following a cabinet reshuffle, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume will now take on responsibility for women's economic security.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F7Zb0urw