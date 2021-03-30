ClearView bolsters team

Listed financial services company ClearView Wealth has made a key appointment to its life insurance team.

Nick Kulikov has been appointed to the newly created position of head of product and pricing.

In the new role he will be responsible for ClearView's LifeSolutions product and the development of the group's new life insurance solution, which it hinted will be launched later this year.

"This is a critical time for the life insurance industry with major regulatory changes set to come into effect later this year. It is also an important year for ClearView with key transformation projects underway including a new policy administration system, underwriting rules engine and adviser portal," ClearView general manager, life insurance Gerard Kerr said.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Nick on board to lead the product and pricing team, as we continue to focus on delivering contemporary, fit-for-purpose solutions that offer greater certainty and stability of benefits and premiums for customers and advisers."

Kulikov joins from Reinsurance Group of America where he was chief risk officer for Australia and head of research.

Prior to that, he was corporate actuarial manager at Swiss Re and chief actuary at ANZ Wealth.

"Given my background and experience, I can bring the perspectives of risk management, product structure and pricing approaches to product management," Kulikov said.

"The life insurance industry's deteriorating performance over the past few years, due mainly to IDII but not exclusively, has forced insurers to review their products and pricing with a greater focus on sustainability. This renewed focus is good for long-term customer outcomes and, in turn, the industry's viability."