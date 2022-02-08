Class chief exits following takeover

The chief executive of Class will exit this month as HUB24 folds its newly acquired firm into a new business unit.

Chief executive and managing director Andrew Russell is stepping down on February 16 and will remain an adviser until March 31.

HUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwistle was named as Class' interim chief executive and managing director. HUB24 is currently recruiting for a permanent hire for these two roles.

Russell led Class from May 2019 and before that was executive general manager of financial services at REA Group.

Prior to REA, he was general manager and interim chief executive of Mortgage Choice, where he helped launch the wealth management and financial planning business.

Russell commented: "I'm very proud of the value we have delivered to our customers and shareholders and the development of our people. It has been a privilege to lead such a talented and values driven organisation."

He added that Class is now well positioned for further growth and development under HUB24.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales approved HUB24's takeover of Class via a scheme of arrangement on February 4.

HUB24 initially offered 10 cents per share to acquire Class but increased it to 12.5 cents per share.

Class shares were suspended on February 7.