Class action commenced against IG Markets

Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway have filed their class action against IG Markets, representing investors that lost hundreds of millions trading contracts for difference (CFDs).

In October 2022, the two firms said they were planning an action against the trading platform on behalf of up to 20,000 Australians who lost an estimated $800 million, according to ASIC data.

The losses, the class action claims, were the result of IG Markets failing to adequately assess investors' objectives and financial situations, while also inadequately disclosing the risks of CFDs until ASIC introduced new guidelines in March 2021.

The claim further alleges that the company marketed and facilitated the trading of complex CFDs to inexperienced investors.

"The Federal Court of Australia has described these products as "financial heroin hits" in the hands of unsophisticated retail investors," the two firms said.

According to Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway, hundreds of investors have already registered for the class action, which was filed with the Victorian Registry of the Federal Court.

"There is evidence that highly-leverage CFDs should never have been marketed to everyday Australian investors who had little or no experience in trading such complex products," Piper Alderman partner Kate Sambrook said.

"The class action seeks to provide a remedy and recover these losses for retail investors who should never have been exposed to trading in such complex, high-risk products."

CFDs are banned in some countries, including the US, while ASIC placed strict conditions on them to stem significant losses seen in 2020. According to Investment Trends, 117,000 people placed at least one CFD or FX trade in 2020; between March and April 2020, more than $774 million was lost trading CFDs, ASIC found.

The regulator imposed a product intervention order on the issue and distribution of CFDs in March 2021. In the first three months of the order, ASIC reported average net losses reduced 94% to $22 million.

A review by ASIC found 72% of retail investors who'd traded CFDs had lost money.