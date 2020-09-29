NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: The W in the second wave
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   11:03AM

"The summer has ended
When it left, you left too..."
-Leif Garrett, When I Think of You'

Right in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere summer, the Euro Stoxx-50 index surged by 42.7% from the eight-year low it plumbed in the middle of March this year

The gradual easing of restrictions has unfrozen social and business activity in the single currency region, along with monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, sparked optimism of a V-shaped recovery in the Eurozone.

This was underscored by the OECD and the IMF's June 2020 projections.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The 'OECD Economic Outlook, June 2020' report showed the Eurozone economy advancing by 6.5% (single-hit scenario) or by 3.5% (double-hit) - outperforming the OECD's growth average of 4.8% (single-hit) or 2.2% (double-hit).

The IMF's projections send the same message. It expects Eurozone GDP growth to bounce back by 6.0% in 2021, stronger than the 4.8% recovery in advanced economies.

The sharp recovery in the IHS Markit Eurozone composite PMI to a level indicating expansion in July (54.9) from the record low reading of 13.6 in April gave substance to both institutions' forecasts.

Summer has ended. The eased restrictions over summer have given way to a second wave of coronavirus infections in the continent. Worse, Stella Kyriakides -- European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety since 2019 - notes that some countries are reporting more cases now than they did during the peak pandemic (sometime in March/April), prompting the re-imposition of some restrictions.

When it left, you left too. The impact on the economy is already captured in the latest IHS Markit Eurozone PMI survey. The composite index dropped back to a three-month low reading of 50.1 in September - the second consecutive month of decline.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand - 53.7 in September from 51.7 in August - due to a strong increase in new orders as export markets re-opened.

However, the service sector posted its biggest contraction (47.6) since May (30.5) as, according to Markit Economics, "face-to-face consumer businesses in particular have been hit by intensifying virus concerns".

This isn't lost on the Eurozone equity market. The Euro Stoxx-50 index has weakened by 5.3% from its July 2020 rebound peak and is 13.9% in the red this year to date.

Markit's forward view is on the ball: "Encouragement comes from a further improvement in companies' expectations for the year ahead, but this optimism often rests on infection rates falling, which remains far from guaranteed for the coming months. The main concern at present is therefore whether the weakness of the September data will intensify into the fourth quarter, and result in a slide back into recession after a frustratingly brief rebound in the third quarter."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australia on top despite recession
Chief economist update: As luck would have it
Chief economist update: China's post-pandemic economy
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cuts capex
Chief economist update: V in US recovery at risk
Chief economist update: AUD on the up and up
Chief economist update: Yoshihide and the yen
Chief economist update: Global healing?
Chief economist update: The second oil price discounting wave
Chief economist update: Fed heads for the mountain
Editor's Choice
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
KANIKA SOOD
The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.
Fidelity launches global fund
KARREN VERGARA
Fidelity International has launched an actively-managed global fund that invests in small- to mid-caps.
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
ELIZA BAVIN
Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
KARREN VERGARA
Several pension funds are suing hedge funds managed by Allianz Global Investors for allegedly engaging in risk-taking behaviour and losing billions of dollars in retirement savings.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
VIC Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
WIS VIC: INVESTING THROUGH AN ESG LENS 
SEP
30
AIST Trustee Forum - APRA/ASIC update 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CQfeURKh