Economics
Chief economist update: The V in recovery
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 6 AUG 2020   11:22AM

Were it not for the "second wave" now doing the rounds in a number of cities around the world, the letter "V" would now be standing for "victory" against the war on COVID-19.

The gradual easing of restrictions has unfrozen social and business activity in almost every nation that decided to do so. Central bank and government stimulus measures have prevented an already deep recession from digging deeper which, at the same time, prevented businesses and consumers from drowning.

The JP Morgan Global Composite PMI underscores the V-shaped recovery in the global economy.

Even better, the latest reading showed global economics activity starting the third quarter in expansion. The JP Morgan composite PMI lifted from 47.8 in June to a six-month high of 50.8 in July.

This is not surprising given the V-shaped bounce in most major economies. Markit Economics data show the US, China and the Eurozone all in expansion territory (above 50) in July. Although Japan's composite PMI remains in contraction in July, it had sharply improved from April's record low reading of 25.8.

I'm unable to obtain Markit composite PMI numbers for Australia from Factset, but AiG's performance indices show the same V-letter shape.

Then again, V also stands for the state of Victoria in Australia - which has recently implemented a Stage 4 lockdown that's expected to last until 13 September this year (assuming all goes well).

Australia's federal government and that of Victoria plan or already have rolled out policies and cash to mitigate the impact on businesses and those who'll find themselves without jobs.

However, central banks and governments can flood the system with all the money they have, or can print and mint, but even a million dollars each wouldn't amount to much if consumers are not allowed out and spend and with most businesses shuttered, nowhere to spend their millions.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

