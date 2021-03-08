NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Getting hot, hot, hot
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   8:32AM

Crude oil remains hot with prices soaring to 14-month highs.

This year to date, the price of Brent oil has surged by 30.5% to US$66.85 per barrel and that of the WTI soared by 31.2% -- more than making up for the full-year 2020's loss of 24.4% and 20.9%, respectively.

The recovery in oil prices has been initially underpinned by the cold weather in the US and in Asia at the start of the year, along with declining rates of coronavirus infections and vaccine optimism that have allowed the resumption of business activity in many parts of the world.

The latest tailwind driving the oil market is the unexpected decision by the OPEC+ oil producers to extend its oil production cuts by another month to the end of April.

Clearly, the global economy is past its worst, which is good news for oil.

But as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its February 'Oil Market Report', "the rebalancing of the oil market remains fragile in the early part of 2021 as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, with its more contagious variants, weigh heavily on the near-term recovery in global oil demand" as it revised down its 2021 global demand forecast by 200 kb/d to 96.4 mb/d.

At the same time, the IEA expects only moderate growth in total world supply in 2021 as OPEC+ maintains its current production policy to "eliminate the massive oil stock overhang that built up last year" while at the same time forecasting that "total non-OPEC+ supply will rise by 830 kb/d in 2021 versus an annual decline of 1.3 mb/d in 2020".

However, the recent rise and rise in the price of oil are beginning to make drilling for the black stuff profitable again. As the IEA notes: "Outside of the OPEC+ group, producers are responding to higher prices, albeit cautiously and from a low level. Led by the prolific Permian Basin, US drilling and completion rates have risen steadily in recent months."

As at 26 February 2021, the Baker and Hughes rotary oil rig count has reached a nine-month high of 309 rigs - up by 17.0% so far this year and by a whopping 79.7% since it dropped to a 15-year low of 172 rigs in August last year (in response to the drop in crude oil prices).

The again, the current rig count remains significantly below the most recent peak of 887 rigs recorded in December 2018 and shouldn't significantly affect supply in the near term.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

