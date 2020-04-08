NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-infected Aussie stats trickle in
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   10:49AM

Ho-hum. Financial markets widely expected the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at its April meeting especially so soon after announcing a comprehensive accommodation package the month before, which included:

  • A reduction in the cash rate target to 0.25%.
  • A target for the yield on three-year Australian Government bonds of around 0.25%.
  • A term funding facility for the banking system, with particular support for credit to small and medium-sized businesses.
  • Exchange settlement balances at the Reserve Bank will be remunerated at 10 basis points, rather than zero as would have been the case under the previous arrangements."
As well as continuing "to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets by conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice. In addition, the central bank will conduct longer-term repo operations of six-month maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant".

However, unlike a few months back, the RBA didn't have to plead its fiscal counterpart for a helping hand. Mighty Mo is on the ball.

The federal government had been spending ... big time - $17.6 billion on 12 March; $66.1 billion on 22 March; and, $130 billion on 30 March - so far.

So much so that RBA governor Philip Lowe is confident that "The coordinated monetary and fiscal response, together with complementary measures taken by Australia's banks, will soften the expected contraction and help ensure that the economy is well placed to recover once the health crisis has passed and restrictions are removed".

For sure and for certain! Economic stats and surveys at the same time that the RBA Board met show the extent of the challenges Australia face. The ANZ job ads index dropped by 10.3% in the month of March (following a 1.2% gain in Feb) - the fastest rate of decline since January 2009 that indicates further deterioration in the labour market going forward.

Similarly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) "International Trade in Goods and Services, Australia, Feb 2020" report underscores the trade effect of the coronavirus. Australia's trade surplus decreased by A$384 million to A$4.4 billion in February. Good news as Australia's trade account remains in surplus.

But details show this was because of a 5% drop in exports over the month and a 4% decline in imports.

International lockdowns have practically closed down export markets for Australian products, no matter how cheap the Australian dollar has gotten.

In the same way as domestic lockdowns - and trepidation over future revenues, earnings and employment - are inhibiting expenditures ... local or imported. And that's before factoring in the disruptions to supply chains around the world.

To paraphrase Governor Lowe's statement, Australia may not be able to avoid a recession this time, but the coordinated monetary and fiscal response would keep it shallow.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FebANZAustralian Bureau of StatisticsFederalGoodsInternational TradeMighty MoRBA BoardRBA Governor Philip LoweReserve Bank of AustraliaServices
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits
Why banks are lifting TD rates
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Big banks cop a beating
Opportunities in fixed interest during crisis
Pandemic response concerns overblown
RBA expands stimulus measures to states
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iX9Nze1h