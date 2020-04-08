Chief economist update: COVID-infected Aussie stats trickle in

Ho-hum. Financial markets widely expected the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at its April meeting especially so soon after announcing a comprehensive accommodation package the month before, which included: A reduction in the cash rate target to 0.25%.

A target for the yield on three-year Australian Government bonds of around 0.25%.

A term funding facility for the banking system, with particular support for credit to small and medium-sized businesses.

Exchange settlement balances at the Reserve Bank will be remunerated at 10 basis points, rather than zero as would have been the case under the previous arrangements." As well as continuing "to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets by conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice. In addition, the central bank will conduct longer-term repo operations of six-month maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant".

However, unlike a few months back, the RBA didn't have to plead its fiscal counterpart for a helping hand. Mighty Mo is on the ball.

The federal government had been spending ... big time - $17.6 billion on 12 March; $66.1 billion on 22 March; and, $130 billion on 30 March - so far.

So much so that RBA governor Philip Lowe is confident that "The coordinated monetary and fiscal response, together with complementary measures taken by Australia's banks, will soften the expected contraction and help ensure that the economy is well placed to recover once the health crisis has passed and restrictions are removed".

For sure and for certain! Economic stats and surveys at the same time that the RBA Board met show the extent of the challenges Australia face. The ANZ job ads index dropped by 10.3% in the month of March (following a 1.2% gain in Feb) - the fastest rate of decline since January 2009 that indicates further deterioration in the labour market going forward.

Similarly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) "International Trade in Goods and Services, Australia, Feb 2020" report underscores the trade effect of the coronavirus. Australia's trade surplus decreased by A$384 million to A$4.4 billion in February. Good news as Australia's trade account remains in surplus.

But details show this was because of a 5% drop in exports over the month and a 4% decline in imports.

International lockdowns have practically closed down export markets for Australian products, no matter how cheap the Australian dollar has gotten.

In the same way as domestic lockdowns - and trepidation over future revenues, earnings and employment - are inhibiting expenditures ... local or imported. And that's before factoring in the disruptions to supply chains around the world.

To paraphrase Governor Lowe's statement, Australia may not be able to avoid a recession this time, but the coordinated monetary and fiscal response would keep it shallow.

