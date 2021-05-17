Chief economist update: A half-glass full look at inflation

Inflation was the "word" over the week that was.

Concerns over US inflation eased somewhat at the start of last week after US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed disappointing labour market stats.

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in April, well below market expectations for a nearly 1 million gain (978,000 to be exact). What's more, revisions to February (+68,000) and March (-146,000) estimates combined to show that employment was 78,000 less than previously reported. Likewise, the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% in April from 6.0% in the previous month.

But on the third day, it rose again, when the same bureau reported that headline inflation rose by 0.8% over the month of April - the biggest increase since June 2009 and four times above market expectations for a 0.2% gain - taking the annual headline inflation rate to 4.2% (the fastest rate since September 2008) from 2.6% in the previous month.

Core inflation (all items less food and energy) rose by 0.9% in April - the largest since April 1982 - with the annual rate accelerating to 3.0%, nearly double March's 1.6% rate.

However, there are reports that the 'poor' US labour market stats owe in part to fiscal policy largesse - more specifically, the rounds of stimulus cheques and increased unemployment benefits - that are "disincentivising" Americans from re-entering the labour market.

Job or no job, American consumers have money to burn. They're willing and able to accept dearer prices passed on by businesses that are paying higher costs due to continuing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

In addition, while the spike in measured inflation - headline and core - in April was due in part to base effects, reduced coronavirus restrictions have opened the floodgate on pent-up demand for goods and services.

Rising inflation expectations suggest that this would only gather pace going forward as Mr. and Mrs. Jones buy now before prices rise even more later.

The Fed's forward guidance that monetary policy would remain accommodative "until at least 2023" offers extra incentive to "buy now pay later". The Biden administration's fiscal policy largesse - already implemented and proposed - give this an extra oomph.

Then again, rising inflation - measured and expected - signals a fast-recovering economy. One that would be growing organically and not kept on monetary and fiscal life support.

What's wrong with that? What's there to fear?

It'll be a good sign if the Fed - followed by other central banks - reduce policy accommodation tomorrow, indicating a return to pre-coronavirus normal.

