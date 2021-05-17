NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chief economist update: A half-glass full look at inflation

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   10:50AM

Inflation was the "word" over the week that was.

Concerns over US inflation eased somewhat at the start of last week after US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed disappointing labour market stats.

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in April, well below market expectations for a nearly 1 million gain (978,000 to be exact). What's more, revisions to February (+68,000) and March (-146,000) estimates combined to show that employment was 78,000 less than previously reported. Likewise, the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% in April from 6.0% in the previous month.

But on the third day, it rose again, when the same bureau reported that headline inflation rose by 0.8% over the month of April - the biggest increase since June 2009 and four times above market expectations for a 0.2% gain - taking the annual headline inflation rate to 4.2% (the fastest rate since September 2008) from 2.6% in the previous month.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Core inflation (all items less food and energy) rose by 0.9% in April - the largest since April 1982 - with the annual rate accelerating to 3.0%, nearly double March's 1.6% rate.

However, there are reports that the 'poor' US labour market stats owe in part to fiscal policy largesse - more specifically, the rounds of stimulus cheques and increased unemployment benefits - that are "disincentivising" Americans from re-entering the labour market.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Job or no job, American consumers have money to burn. They're willing and able to accept dearer prices passed on by businesses that are paying higher costs due to continuing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

In addition, while the spike in measured inflation - headline and core - in April was due in part to base effects, reduced coronavirus restrictions have opened the floodgate on pent-up demand for goods and services.

Rising inflation expectations suggest that this would only gather pace going forward as Mr. and Mrs. Jones buy now before prices rise even more later.

The Fed's forward guidance that monetary policy would remain accommodative "until at least 2023" offers extra incentive to "buy now pay later". The Biden administration's fiscal policy largesse - already implemented and proposed - give this an extra oomph.

Then again, rising inflation - measured and expected - signals a fast-recovering economy. One that would be growing organically and not kept on monetary and fiscal life support.

What's wrong with that? What's there to fear?

It'll be a good sign if the Fed - followed by other central banks - reduce policy accommodation tomorrow, indicating a return to pre-coronavirus normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Bad news is good news returns?
Economic Wrap

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.