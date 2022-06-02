Newspaper icon
Charter Hall, VFMC commence $460m office build

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   11:38AM

Construction of Australia Post's new national support centre is underway, led by the property fund investment giant and Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC).

The 12 storey, 32,000 square metre commercial office development will provide Australia Post with a state-of-the-art, high-quality workplace on generous 3,000sqm floorplates and sustainability credentials, including a 6 Star Greenstar rating.

The result will be a social and community focused commercial precinct, purpose-built for Australia Post.

It involves new retail and services, as well as pedestrian pathways between transportation, office, and lifestyle amenities. The surrounding streetscape will also be upgraded.

"We are continuing to see a flight-to-quality across our office market nationwide, with our valued tenant customers seeking premium workplaces where their teams can be inspired by open and collaborative spaces, sustainability credentials and premium amenity," Charter Hall Office chief executive Carmel Hourigan said.

Meanwhile, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said: "Works underway so soon on this major project demonstrates the success of our accelerated approvals strategy to drive investment, create jobs and keep construction moving to strengthen our continued economic recovery."

"We are not only supporting the Victorian construction industry and its workers, but also boosting local economies like Richmond, which will reap the benefits from thousands of Australia Post employees' spending power."

Due for completion in 2024, the development is set to provide more than 2000 construction jobs, assisting the Victorian economy's COVID-19 recovery.

