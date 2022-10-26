Newspaper icon
Economics

Chalmers delivers on childcare

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022   12:48PM

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has promised to improve early education and childcare affordability for more than 1.2 million eligible Australian families.

Labor's "game-changing" investment for families will increase the paid hours worked by women with young children by up to 1.4 million hours a week in the first year alone, Charmers said.

"That's the equivalent of 37,000 extra full-time workers."

From July 2023, childcare subsidy rates will increase up to 90% for eligible families earning less than $530,000.

Families will continue to receive existing higher subsidy rates of up to 95% for any additional children in care aged five and under.

"The significant cost of early childhood education and care can prevent parents, particularly women, from working as much as they want," Chalmers said.

"The reforms will also support children's learning and development and their readiness for school."

The changes will cost about $4.7 billion in total. The ACCC will also conduct a 12-month inquiry into rising early childhood education and care costs. Commencing in January 2023, the inquiry will also examine the impact of the Child Care Subsidy changes on out-of-pocket fees for families.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the federal government's decision to make childcare more affordable will help to increase women's workforce participation.

"HESTA has long supported universally affordable childcare as it critical to supporting women's participation in the workforce," Blakey said.

"We know that if women can keep connected to the workforce, they typically have higher earnings throughout their working lives, with more in their super account when they retire."

Blakey added that governments investing in early childhood education also makes smart economic sense.

"It's supporting a more productive economy and that helps long-term investors like HESTA deliver strong returns for members as their super is invested right across the Australian economy," she said.

HESTA has also supported moves to expand the Paid Parental Leave scheme announced before tonight's budget but noted that it remains the only commonly taken form of leave that super is not paid on.

"Paying super on paid parental leave is an important equity measure for our super system and is key step towards closing the gender super gap," Blakey said.

