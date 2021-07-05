NEWS
Executive Appointments

CFS unveils new leadership team

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   3:23PM

Colonial First State unveiled a new leadership team to help transform the business, which includes the appointment of a chief executive for CFS Superannuation.

General manager of product Kelly Power has been promoted to chief executive for CFS Superannuation, which also takes responsibility for CFS Investments. She will retain responsibility for product and strategy and will join the board of the trustee. Prior to CFS, where she has been for three years, Power worked at BT as its head of platforms.

"Kelly has shown outstanding capability and capacity to lead in the four years she has been with the business. I have been particularly impressed with Kelly's ability to tackle tough and complex issues and oversee the refresh of the business strategy," CFS executive chair-elect Rob Coombe said.

The group has also hired three from MLC to lead operations, human resources and finance.

Darren McKenzie has been appointed to the role of chief operating officer to oversee technology, operations and program management with a focus on digitisation of the business. He came from MLC leading the technology and operations team.

Prior to joining MLC in February 2020, he was based in the UK and Europe. McKenzie was chief operating officer of RSA Insurance based in the UK; chief information officer at Banco Santander and was chief information officer for financial services firm Alliance & Leicester.

Shenaz Waples will join CFS in the newly created chief people officer role towards the end of July. She brings experience in superannuation and investments having worked at MLC, Westpac, ING and BT.

Andrew Morgan will join CFS as chief financial officer from MLC where he held the same role.

Morgan spent nine years at Commonwealth Bank, including working as chief financial officer of the wealth management business before his move to MLC. In his new and expanded position, he will have responsibility for the end-to-end finance function and fund services.

In other internal promotions, Todd Stevenson has been appointed to a broader role of chief customer officer and will have accountability for direct client acquisition and retention, and assume responsibility for marketing and corporate affairs. He will also lead CFS's work on digital advice.

Meanwhile, Bryce Quirk has been appointed as chief distribution officer to help the firm focus responding to the evolving needs of licensees and advisers.

CFS is currently recruiting for a newly created CFS group chief risk officer position to bring risk and compliance expertise as it separates from CBA.

Coombe said the appointments will strengthen capability and capacity as the business continues to prepare for sale completion and accelerates the transformation of the business.

They reinforce the capability and capacity at the senior leadership level at an important time for CFS, he said.

"This will help us to quickly and successfully complete our transition after completion of the sale, and transform our business to be the most competitive superannuation and investments business in Australia."

CBA entered an agreement to sell 55% of CFS to private equity firm KKR in May 2020. Coombe, who is the former MLC Wealth and current Generation Development Group chair was named chair-elect in March and will take the post once the deal finalises.

CBA's divestment is still subject to finalisation and regulatory approvals, but is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2021.

Read more: INGMLCCBACFS SuperannuationBTColonial First StateAndrew MorganBanco SantanderBryce QuirkCFS InvestmentsDarren McKenzieKelly PowerRob CoombeRSA InsuranceShenaz WaplesTodd StevensonWestpac
