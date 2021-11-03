NEWS
Investment

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:36PM

CFA Institute launched the Global ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products, a new standard designed to facilitate more accurate evaluation of ESG investment products.

The standards are voluntary and can be applied to all investment vehicles, asset classes and ESG approaches.

For example, it requires portfolio-level disclosure from managers on how ESG metrics are measured - not just what ESG metrics are measured.

It requires managers to disclose the risks that could significantly hinder the attainment of the target portfolio-level ESG characteristic and provide a reference to any law, regulation, or third-party standard, guideline, or framework used to measure the portfolio-level ESG characteristic.

Using an ESG index as a point of comparison isn't enough, the standards as managers to go further by disclosing progress towards ESG targets, how investors can find out more about the methodologies used by the index and how portfolio-level ESG characteristics compare with the index (rather than just comparing performance to the index).

The standards also outline how stewardship activities and impact investments should be disclosed to investors so that the aim, outcomes, and progress of these undertakings can be quantified and assessed through time.

The CFA Institute is also encouraging investment managers to use plain language wherever possible, identifying terminology around ESG as a barrier to investors' understanding.

CFA Institute chief executive and president Margaret Franklin said the new standards should assist in cutting through some of the confusion and complexity in the booming ESG investing space.

"We're proud to release the first edition of the standards after a multi-stage development process to ensure the result is additive, has impact, and is meaningful to the industry. The complexities of the ESG investing landscape remain vast," Franklin said.

"We must identify ways to mitigate greenwashing and preserve the integrity of the information being shared about ESG investment products to make them more understandable and comparable to the end investor. The release of the standards marks an important step in the broader efforts to make that a reality."

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said the standards have already been welcomed by the Australian investment community given the increasing importance of ESG in asset management.

"A uniform global standard applying to disclosure on ESG-related products can help consumers make more informed investment decisions. Currently, there are differing regulations across markets on ESG matters," she said.

"These standards are a critical step towards developing a harmonised, global approach to enable investor protection. The standards meet these needs on a global scale, by facilitating important disclosures that will drive greater communication between the buyers of ESG-related investment products and product providers."

Carroll added that the standards could assist in combatting greenwashing, an ongoing concern for the investment industry.

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

