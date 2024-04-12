Centuria shakes up senior investments team

Centuria shakes up senior investments teamBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024 12:37PM
Read more: Centuria Capital, CIP, Andrew Essey, Australian Unity, Belinda Cheung, Centuria Industrial REIT, Centuria Office REIT, Cushman, Dexus, DTZ for, Goodman, Grant Nichols, Investa Property Group, Jason Huljich, Jesse Curtis, Nathan Guo, Wakefield
Centuria Capital has made several senior appointments, including a head of funds management and a newly created chief investment officer position.
Andrew Essey is the new chief investment officer. Essey joined Centuria in early 2013 as national leasing manager and a fund manager prior to his most recent role of head of transactions.
Before Centuria, he worked at DTZ for six years, which merged with Cushman & Wakefield.
Nathan Guo succeeds Essey as the head of transactions, responsible for originating and managing the group's property transactions across all real estate sectors. Guo was senior transactions manager across office and industrial before his promotion.
Jesse Curtis has been appointed head of funds management, responsible for listed and unlisted property funds across the office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and agricultural sectors.
He was previously head of industrial and the fund manager of the Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP).
Before joining Centuria in 2019, he worked at Dexus, Goodman, and CBRE.
Grant Nichols has been promoted to head of listed funds and is the new fund manager of CIP. Nichols was previously head of office and the fund manager of the Centuria Office REIT (COF), having joined in 2019. His prior experience includes working as a fund manager at Investa Property Group and Australian Unity.
COF assistant fund manager Belinda Cheung steps into the role of fund manager for the REIT, having joined Centuria in 2018 as a finance manager.
The appointments are effective April 15.
Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the new roles are part of a strategic plan "to ensure Centuria is well-positioned to capitalise on market growth as the green shoots of real estate transactions gain momentum, indicating the potential eve of a new property cycle."
"We are proud to announce these senior roles have been filled by long-standing current members of the Centuria team who build on the legacy they have helped create," he said.
Centuria has about $21 billion of assets under management.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASFA appoints new policy head|
Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows|
Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit|
Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement|
|Sponsored by
Where do advisers invest their time?
The stage 3 tax cuts have sparked discussions on bracket creep. Implementing a tax-effective investment strategy is crucial now more than ever.
|Sponsored by
Quality and Yield. A Powerful combination.
With central bank rates seemingly peaked, investors are not awaiting yield increases. We're bucking the trend with investment rates at decadal highs
|Sponsored by
Why it could be a good time to be a growth contrarian
Growth-style companies are in vogue, but you may need to think outside the box to ensure you don't overpay.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER