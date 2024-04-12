Centuria shakes up senior investments team

Centuria Capital has made several senior appointments, including a head of funds management and a newly created chief investment officer position.

Andrew Essey is the new chief investment officer. Essey joined Centuria in early 2013 as national leasing manager and a fund manager prior to his most recent role of head of transactions.

Before Centuria, he worked at DTZ for six years, which merged with Cushman & Wakefield.

Nathan Guo succeeds Essey as the head of transactions, responsible for originating and managing the group's property transactions across all real estate sectors. Guo was senior transactions manager across office and industrial before his promotion.

Jesse Curtis has been appointed head of funds management, responsible for listed and unlisted property funds across the office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and agricultural sectors.

He was previously head of industrial and the fund manager of the Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP).

Before joining Centuria in 2019, he worked at Dexus, Goodman, and CBRE.

Grant Nichols has been promoted to head of listed funds and is the new fund manager of CIP. Nichols was previously head of office and the fund manager of the Centuria Office REIT (COF), having joined in 2019. His prior experience includes working as a fund manager at Investa Property Group and Australian Unity.

COF assistant fund manager Belinda Cheung steps into the role of fund manager for the REIT, having joined Centuria in 2018 as a finance manager.

The appointments are effective April 15.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the new roles are part of a strategic plan "to ensure Centuria is well-positioned to capitalise on market growth as the green shoots of real estate transactions gain momentum, indicating the potential eve of a new property cycle."

"We are proud to announce these senior roles have been filled by long-standing current members of the Centuria team who build on the legacy they have helped create," he said.

Centuria has about $21 billion of assets under management.