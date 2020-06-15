NEWS
Investment
Centuria launches takeover bid
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:16PM

The ASX-listed $7.2 billion real estate investment manager has launched a takeover bid for New Zealand-based Augusta Capital, set to acquire the firm's remaining shares for $122 million (NZD$130 million).

It comes just over a month after Centuria Capital Group acquired a 23.3% stake in the New Zealand-based property manager at NZD$0.55 a share.

In a release on the ASX, Centuria said the takeover would strengthen its position as a leader in the real estate funds management arena in Australia and New Zealand.

"The transaction is part of a long term strategy and complements Centuria's existing expertise in the office and industrial markets with approximately 72% of Augusta's assets under management invested in these two sectors as well as diversifying Centuria's funds management revenues through an exposure to the New Zealand office and industrial sectors," it said.

"If the offer is successful, Centuria would reinforce its position as one of the leading funds management platforms in the Australasian region."

The fund manager said the offer was supported by Augusta's founding shareholders; co-founder and managing director Mark Francis and fellow co-founder and executive director Bryce Barnett, in addition to other shareholders representing 42.4% of shares in Augusta.

As part of the offer, shareholders will receive NZD$0.20 in cash as well as 0.392 of a security in Centuria. Based on the five day VWAP for Centuria, this is an offer price of NZD$1.00 per Augusta share, a 46% premium to the closing price of NZD$0.69 on Friday, June 12.

Prior to the COVID-19 crash in mid-February, Augusta was trading at ~NZD$1.90 per share, however the manager maintained the takeover was an "attractive" offer for shareholders.

"Centuria believes the implied offer price represents an attractive premium to Augusta's recent trading price and key metrics," it said.

If successful, the transaction will see Centuria's AUM increase to $8.9 billion.

"An acquisition of the remaining interest in Augusta is consistent with our strategy and the two groups are extremely compatible," Centuria joint chief executive John McBain said.

"This strategy is based on a positive post COVID-19 outlook and Centuria will benefit greatly from a 24% increase in AUM as well as abroad Australasian footprint."

With the board recently taking action to weather the impacts of COVID-19, it was now well placed for further growth as the New Zealand economy reopens, he said.

"Recently, the Augusta board and management team took decisive action to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by significantly reducing corporate debt and releasing surplus cash to aid growth in the core business," McBain said.

"Accordingly, its NZ platform is now well placed to take advantage of opportunities as COVID-19 unwinds."

Read more: Augusta CapitalCenturia Capital GroupJohn McBainBryce BarnettMark Francis
