Centuria joins forces with Morgan Stanley

Centuria Capital Group has partnered with Morgan Stanley in a bid to further expand its healthcare assets which have grown to $1.7 billion.

The joint venture with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing seeds an investment vehicle called the Centuria Prime Partnership that houses three private hospitals. CPP comprises a 90% investment from MSREI and 10% from Centuria.

Centuria acts as trust administrator, property manager and development manager.

The assets currently held in the joint venture are Adeney Private Hospital located in Kew, Victoria, valued at $75 million; Brisbane's Westside Private Hospital, which is worth $96 million; and Townsville's $39 million Mater Private Hospital.

The three hospitals are collectively worth $210 million based on a 12-year weighted average lease expiry and assume a 99% occupancy rate.

Centuria healthcare managing director Andrew Hemming said the fund manager's healthcare assets have grown to about $1.7 billion since 2019.

"We will continue to focus on the acquisition of institutional-grade properties as well as developing out our $900 million healthcare pipeline," he said.

Another joint venture with Digital Infratech is currently in the works.

The proposed $250 million health, education and community precinct at Cudgen, New South Wales, is set to provide a new university campus, aged care facilities, essential worker housing, private hospital, and eateries that are adjacent to Tweed Valley Hospital and Kingscliff TAFE.

In January, Centuria's industrial REIT acquired six assets across Australia's eastern seaboard with a combined value of $132.4 million.

Such assets included facilities in Derrimut, Port Melbourne, and Wetherill Park, which adjoin existing Centuria assets.

Centuria has some $20 billion in assets under management.