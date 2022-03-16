NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Centuria joins forces with Morgan Stanley

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:18PM

Centuria Capital Group has partnered with Morgan Stanley in a bid to further expand its healthcare assets which have grown to $1.7 billion.

The joint venture with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing seeds an investment vehicle called the Centuria Prime Partnership that houses three private hospitals. CPP comprises a 90% investment from MSREI and 10% from Centuria.

Centuria acts as trust administrator, property manager and development manager.

The assets currently held in the joint venture are Adeney Private Hospital located in Kew, Victoria, valued at $75 million; Brisbane's Westside Private Hospital, which is worth $96 million; and Townsville's $39 million Mater Private Hospital.

The three hospitals are collectively worth $210 million based on a 12-year weighted average lease expiry and assume a 99% occupancy rate.

Centuria healthcare managing director Andrew Hemming said the fund manager's healthcare assets have grown to about $1.7 billion since 2019.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"We will continue to focus on the acquisition of institutional-grade properties as well as developing out our $900 million healthcare pipeline," he said.

Another joint venture with Digital Infratech is currently in the works.

The proposed $250 million health, education and community precinct at Cudgen, New South Wales, is set to provide a new university campus, aged care facilities, essential worker housing, private hospital, and eateries that are adjacent to Tweed Valley Hospital and Kingscliff TAFE.

In January, Centuria's industrial REIT acquired six assets across Australia's eastern seaboard with a combined value of $132.4 million.

Such assets included facilities in Derrimut, Port Melbourne, and Wetherill Park, which adjoin existing Centuria assets.

Centuria has some $20 billion in assets under management.

Read more: Centuria Capital GroupMorgan Stanley Real EstateAndrew Hemming
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Financial Advice Hub goes live
Centuria, MAF make joint acquisition
Centuria appoints to RE board
Centuria launches unlisted fund
Primewest accepts merger offer
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
Centuria to merge with Primewest
Centuria spends big ahead of fund launch
Centuria acquires property for healthcare fund
Centuria launches takeover bid

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.