CDPP dumps ANZ cartel case

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped all charges against the criminal cartel case involving the issue of ANZ shares.

Last week, the CDPP withdrew charges against the remaining defendants, Citigroup Global Markets Australia, Deutsche Bank AG and four senior banking executives, in relation to criminal cartel allegations arising from an ANZ institutional share placement in August 2015 worth $2.5 billion.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission led the investigation and later referred it to the CDPP.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said: "We respect the independent decision of the CDPP, and with them will consider what lessons can be learnt from this matter."

Last November, the CDPP dropped charges against ANZ and its group treasurer Rick Moscati, both named in the early rounds of prosecution.

ANZ offered an institutional placement of 80.8 million shares. Two of the placement's joint lead managers, Citigroup and Deutsche, allegedly took up about 25.5 million of the shares.

The latest decision has set free Deutsche Bank's Michael Ormaechea and Michael Richardson (now former employees) and Citigroup Global Markets Australia's John McLean, Itay Tuchman and Stephen Roberts.

Sims said cartel conduct involves businesses acting together instead of competing fairly with each other, believing that alleged conduct "stood to damage competition and the Australian economy".

"That is why the ACCC investigated this conduct and referred the evidence to the CDPP. The Office of the CDPP assessed the evidence very carefully and as required by law, made an independent decision to prosecute based at all times on an application of the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth," he said.

Under criminal cartel laws, which came into effect in 2009, five cases have been successfully prosecuted.