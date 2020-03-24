NEWS
Investment
Cbus Property launches new project
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAR 2020   12:00PM

Cbus Property and Scentre Group have announced a joint venture partnership to construct a new building in the Sydney CBD.

The project, located at 111 and 121 Castlereagh Street, will be a "luxury" residential, retail and office space building, transforming the former David Jones Men's Store.

"The heritage building will be transformed into a leading luxury destination that celebrates its legacy while inspiring a reimagined identity," Cbus Property said.

"The mixed-use community, with a refined and tactile design, seamlessly integrates elite residences, dynamic commercial spaces and a luxury retail precinct."

Cbus Property will deliver a 22-storey residential tower with 101 residences available at 111 Castlereagh, and six levels (floors seven to 12) of serviced office space of approximately 11,500 square metres, at 121 Castlereagh.

The commercial space will be visibly connected to the extension of Westfield Sydney below, which is being developed by Scentre Group.

Cbus property said the 11,500 square metres of commercial space will offer large, flexible and contiguous floor plates that range from approximately 1700 square metres to 2030 square metres.

Cbus Property said it is committed to using its extensive experience in Australia in the investment and delivery of developments that provide a benchmark for both economic and environmental sustainability.

Cbus Property chief executive, Adrian Pozzo, said: "The Castlereagh site offers a prestigious address with rare historic character in the centre of Sydney."

"It provides the opportunity to offer the best of both worlds by both showcasing the heritage and also bringing it into the future, with new architecture and world-class commercial and residential assets."

"Cbus Property is making a bold move to reshape the Sydney skyline, setting a new standard in customer experience and transforming the city lifestyle with this landmark development."

Read more: Cbus PropertyScentre GroupAdrian PozzoDavid JonesWestfield Sydney
