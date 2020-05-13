CBA sells 55% of CFS

Commonwealth Bank is set to offload 55% of Colonial First State to a $335 billion global investment firm.

Announced to the ASX this morning, CBA has entered an agreement to sell 55% of CFS to private equity firm KKR.

CBA said the transaction implies a total valuation for CFS on a 100% basis of $3.3 billion, for which CBA will receive cash proceeds of about $1.7 billion from KKR. KKR expects to make its investment primarily via its Asian private equity fund.

CBA anticipates the sale will result in a $1.5 billion post-tax gain for the group and increase its Common Equity Tier 1 capital by $1.4-$1.9 billion.

CBA said the transaction reflects its strategy to focus on its core banking businesses and allow CFS to become a more focused standalone entity. It will maintain its 45% stake in the business while this transaction is carried out and will further assess its longer-term options thereafter, it said.

CBA said the agreement will deliver substantial benefits to the more than one million customers of CFS, including a simplified product offering and improved service experience across multiple channels.

They will also benefit from modernised technology in the superannuation offering and better access to member education, support and self-service tools.

CBA anticipates financial advisers will also find greater ease in doing business with CFS as a result.

"We are confident that together with KKR, we can provide CFS with an increased capacity to invest in product innovation, new services and its digital capabilities. We have a shared vision for CFS to be one of the leading superannuation and investment businesses in Australia, offering members greater choice and better value," CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said.

Head of KKR Australia Scott Bookmyer said: "CFS is one of the most respected providers of investment and superannuation services in Australia with a highly regarded product and service offering to members and advisers."

"Partnering alongside CBA we look forward to accelerating CFS's transformation and further strengthening its market position to deliver long-term benefits to its member-base."

The sale is not expected to have any impact on CFS's ongoing remediation programs which will continue as planned. CFS will also continue to assist regulators with any future matters, CBA said. Upon completion, CBA will indemnify CFS for certain pre-completion conduct, it said.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

This week APRA reported the CFS FirstChoice Superannuation Trust paid out more than $180 million to 22,529 members as part of the early release of super scheme to May 3. The CFS Rollover and Superannuation Fund paid out close to $6 million to 628 members. About 6% of the total payments made by CFS took longer than five business days.