CBA dismisses rumours of crypto tie-up

CBA dismisses rumours of crypto tie-upBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022 12:39PM
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is denouncing claims of a partnership with a cryptocurrency trading platform that came from an alleged false news article.
The article, which claimed to be a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) news website, had been circulating on social media platforms like Facebook.
It alleges that the bank has partnered with a cryptocurrency trading platform to encourage people to invest in crypto assets.
"This is totally false and untrue," CBA said.
CBA purports that the article was a "calculated scam to lure unsuspecting people to the scammer's website and provide their personal details and money".
CBA said it has since reported the scam to the relevant authorities and requested social media publishers take down the article.
The bank is also warning consumers not to respond or click through to the website if they receive the alleged fake article.
