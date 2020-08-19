NEWS
Superannuation
CareSuper awards custody mandate
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:11PM

NAB Asset Servicing has lost its custody mandate for CareSuper after more than 20 years with the industry superannuation fund.

CareSuper has appointed J.P. Morgan as custodian of the $16 billion fund, having proven itself to be "the most suitable custodian partner for the future of the fund and its members".

NAB Asset Servicing was first appointed custodian of the fund in 1998.

The financial services giant will provide both custody and funds administration services to the super fund, including investment reporting, with a transition set for the first half of 2021.

CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander said she was pleased to welcome J.P. Morgan as a partner to the fund.

"As part of our tender process, we wanted a custodian that could demonstrate how it could align both culturally and with the strategic growth initiatives of our fund," she said.

"We have enjoyed a close partnership with NAB Asset Servicing to date and thank the team for their dedication to our fund over the past 20 years."

J.P. Morgan would provide world-class technology and reporting solutions to CareSuper, it said, aligning with the super fund's investment program and plans for future growth.

"J.P. Morgan's global scale and data-driven approach to securities services are particularly well placed to support our evolving investment program," CareSuper chief investment officer Suzanne Branton said.

"The increasing sophistication of the program, including its diversification into private assets across international markets, means J.P. Morgan's capabilities will support our service needs."

J.P. Morgan Australia and New Zealand head of securities services Nadia Schiavon said the firm was thrilled to be appointed as the custodian of the fund.

"We are excited to start a new partnership with CareSuper and utilise our vast experience within the superannuation industry, combined with our technology solutions, to help support the fund's strategic goals," Schiavon said.

It comes a month after $21 billion superannuation fund TelstraSuper renewed its custody mandate with J.P. Morgan for another five years.

J.P. Morgan is currently the largest custodian in Australia, with $866.7 billion (at 31 December 2019) in assets under custody. NAB Asset Servicing is Australia's second largest custodian, followed by Northern Trust.

