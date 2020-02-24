NEWS
Investment
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   12:07PM

The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.

AXA Investment Managers found that listed companies are responsible for 18 gigatonnes of carbon emissions globally. Many investors are attempting to reduce the carbon footprint of their portfolios by divesting from these fossil fuel producers.

However, the investment manager argues investors need to consider the impact that eliminating these polluters can have on the diversification of their portfolios.

"Many asset owners and investors are divesting from the largest polluters to reduce the carbon footprint of their portfolios," AXA IM's Rosenberg Equities head of sustainable investing, Kathryn McDonald said.

"This approach, also known as 'de-carbonisation', has meant excluding investments in companies that exhibit high point-in-time emissions tied to company activity."

She argues that divesting from these fossil fuel producers can lead to potential snags for investors.

"A divestment-led approach can pose unintended problems for core equity investors in the form of increased active risk, and also means they have less leverage to use with respect to engagement with the goal of encouraging a transition towards greener and more sustainable products, technologies or activities," McDonald said.

"In addition, from a purely investment returns perspective, the divestment-led approach targeting point-in-time, absolute carbon intensities ignores the potential winners of a future low-carbon economy. It treats all polluters the same instead of seeking out those that are evolving."

The multi-asset manager argues investors should instead take a "holistic" approach using multiple data inputs, to identify leaders and laggards within each sector.

It recommends using the "E score lens - a multi-dimensional view of a company's environmental commitment" to assess a company's carbon footpath.

"Using our 'E' scores instead of carbon intensity to 'de-carbonise' a basket of stocks is just one way we can identify the companies that have done more to improve emissions by beginning to transition before others in their respective industries," McDonald said.

"We can, for example, find electric utilities that have shown a higher propensity to invest in renewable energy and storage solutions and divest from thermal coal.

"In addition to E score, other data on company products and services, as well as transition behaviour is necessary in order to develop a full picture of 'footpath'."

McDonald said that this "footpath" approach, rather than removing carbon emitters altogether, can reduce risk.

"Importantly, this 'footpath' approach means investors can manage investment risk by maintaining representation in all sectors and also potentially benefit from the upside of investing in the climate change leaders that are better able to navigate the rapidly tightening regulatory landscape," she said.

"Using this approach may not reduce portfolio point-in-time carbon intensity at the same rate, though the research did show a decrease."

She argued divestment was not "sophisticated enough" to address climate change risk.

"As investors look to address the impact of climate change risk on their investment portfolios, it is important to note that aiming to reduce point-in-time carbon footprint through a divestment-led approach is an effective but blunt tool that may not be sophisticated enough for such a complex issue," McDonald said.

"Instead of leading with divestment, we need to incorporate several types of information to form a more holistic view of a company's behaviour towards tackling the need to reduce global carbon emissions and protect the environment so that we can more concretely anticipate their pathway towards transition."

