Capital Group hires T.Rowe Price executive

Capital Group has hired from T.Rowe Price for the newly created role of head of Australia client group.

Murray Brewer joins from T.Rowe Price where he was director, country head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand. He departed at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm. Darren Hall was previously announced as his replacement.

Brewer commences the role today and will be based in Sydney, reporting to head of client group for Europe and Asia Guy Henriques.

He was previously director and head of distribution at Schroders Australia and senior manager investment distribution at AMP Capital.

Brewer started his career in financial services at Lloyds Bank then moved to Westpac working as a business development manager.

"Murray has an outstanding track record in identifying and developing products and services that give Australians the best investment and savings outcomes over the long term," Henriques said.

"We are truly delighted to welcome him on board during Capital Group's 90th year of successful, active investing for clients. His vision and passion will be invaluable in leading the team, as we help our clients ride the wake of global economic recovery, post-pandemic."

Brewer added: "I have admired Capital Group's long-term approach for some time, from the multi-decade, repeatable investing success of the firm's Capital Systemâ" investment approach to the company culture where the focus is firmly on the client."

"To benefit from the long-term investment shifts that are taking place all over the world, Australian investors need to be looking at firms like Capital Group, which have deep insight and truly global investment capabilities that are set up to deliver to clients and I'm excited to be part of that."