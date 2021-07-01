NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Capital Group hires T.Rowe Price executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   11:40AM

Capital Group has hired from T.Rowe Price for the newly created role of head of Australia client group.

Murray Brewer joins from T.Rowe Price where he was director, country head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand. He departed at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm. Darren Hall was previously announced as his replacement.

Brewer commences the role today and will be based in Sydney, reporting to head of client group for Europe and Asia Guy Henriques.

He was previously director and head of distribution at Schroders Australia and senior manager investment distribution at AMP Capital.

Brewer started his career in financial services at Lloyds Bank then moved to Westpac working as a business development manager.

"Murray has an outstanding track record in identifying and developing products and services that give Australians the best investment and savings outcomes over the long term," Henriques said.

"We are truly delighted to welcome him on board during Capital Group's 90th year of successful, active investing for clients. His vision and passion will be invaluable in leading the team, as we help our clients ride the wake of global economic recovery, post-pandemic."

Brewer added: "I have admired Capital Group's long-term approach for some time, from the multi-decade, repeatable investing success of the firm's Capital Systemâ" investment approach to the company culture where the focus is firmly on the client."

"To benefit from the long-term investment shifts that are taking place all over the world, Australian investors need to be looking at firms like Capital Group, which have deep insight and truly global investment capabilities that are set up to deliver to clients and I'm excited to be part of that."

Read more: Capital GroupT.Rowe PriceGuy HenriquesMurray BrewerSchroders Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Schroders head of distribution exits
Schroders launches new fund
T.Rowe Price adds to APAC leadership
REITs extend performance struggles
US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination
Colonial Super Retirement Fund rejigs managers
Fund manager hires client experience lead
Capital Group hires from BlackRock
Capital Group appoints ESG head
Schroders deputy multi-asset head to retire

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.