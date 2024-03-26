Calls for fresh 5% hike to minimum wage

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) will seek another 5% increase in the minimum and award wages as part of its submission to the Annual Wage Review.

Each year, the Fair Work Commission hears from unions, employers, and governments before setting minimum and award wages for about 2.9 million, or one in four workers, which comes into effect on 1 July 2024.

Last year the ACTU sought a 7% increase to the minimum wage, however the Fair Work Commission Annual Wage Review board awarded a 5.75% increase.

The ACTU said workers on awards are about $5200 worse off after inflation has eaten away at their pay rises over the past three years, despite recent positive increases in award wages.

The ACTU said a further 5% rise would help workers meet current prices rises and make up for the lost income over this period.

A 5% wage increase would lift the minimum hourly rate to $24.39 and the minimum annual full-time rate by $2295 to take it to $48,200.

The ACTU submission argued business can afford this "fair and sensible increase", especially as profits are well above pre-pandemic levels.

It would also have "no negative impact on inflation", the ACTU said, partly because the wages and hours of some of Australia's lowest paid workers are modest. Last year was the biggest increase to the minimum wage in over 40 years, and inflation dropped by 3.7%.

The ACTU said the increase would especially benefit women and part-time workers, as three in five award workers are women and two in three work part-time.

"The lowest paid workers are the ones who are the hardest hit by inflation, they need a 5% pay increase to start to get ahead again and make up for the real wage losses over the last few years," ACTU secretary Sally McManus said.

"When inflation goes up businesses are able to adjust their prices to protect their margins, but workers' pay does not move so easily. This is why the annual wage review is so important, it is when the lowest paid workers have a chance to catch up, the result makes an enormous difference to millions of families.

"A 5% pay increase is fair and reasonable. For some perspective, the CBA posted a $10 billion in profit last financial year. It could pay for the entire union wage claim for 2.9 million workers of 5% and still be one of the most profitable businesses in the country."