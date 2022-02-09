BTC Markets appoints chief operating officer

BTC Markets has announced the appointment of Anna Clive as chief operating officer.

Clive brings experience both as an executive and transformational leader with ASX listed and privately held companies across media, technology (SaaS), retail, finance, telecommunications, and resources industries.

Her most recent experience was with business marketing company Thryv Australia / Sensis, as chief operations officer, where she established and transformed the company's operations function post the merger of the White and Yellow Pages divisions.

Prior to this, she spent a decade at Deloitte Consulting, as a leader in the Strategy & Operations Management Consulting practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Anna to the team and couldn't be happier with the timing of her appointment," BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said.

"Anna is known for leading people and developing cultures that emphasise data driven decision making, innovation, collaboration, flexible and inclusive working environments, and inspires exceptional performance across the whole of the business.

"She has exceptional achievements under her belt, and we look forward to her support in executing the company's strategy across the business as well as maintaining elevated levels of customer service."

Clive is based in Melbourne and her role will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business, including product, marketing, sales, service, and corporate functions.