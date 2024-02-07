Brite Advisors to be wound up

The Federal Court has ordered Brite Advisors (Brite) to be wound up on just and equitable grounds following an application by ASIC.

At a hearing yesterday, the Court appointed Linda Smith and Robert Kirman of McGrath Nicol as liquidators to Brite and as receivers and managers over the property, assets and undertakings held by Brite on trust for others.

Smith and Kirkman are very familiar with the case, having worked as investigative accountants and as receivers since October last year.

The Court was directed to key findings outlined in a report Smith and Kirman lodged on January 24, which stated that Brite was likely insolvent from at least October 27 last year.

It also identified a report filed by Smith and Kirkman in December 2023. This revealed a US$69 million variance between the amount Brite told its clients and their beneficiaries that it held on their behalf, and the amount identified by the investigative accountants as being held by Brite in its financial institutions' accounts.

Brite had reported holding US$682 million while the investigative accountants were only able to identify US $612.9 million, Smith and Kirkman said.

The Court has continued the asset preservation orders obtained by ASIC in October last year. ASIC's investigation is ongoing.

Brite and its related entities operated in multiple countries, including Australia, US, UK, and Hong Kong. Its investment offering, Brite Platform, catered to self-invested personal pension providers.