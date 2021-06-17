Boutique hires from AMP Capital

Talaria Asset Management has appointed a former AMP Capital portfolio specialist as director - sales for New South Wales.

Mitch Hannigan spent over three years at AMP Capital in distribution roles, acting as an intermediary between the investment teams, retail sales and marketing teams.

In his most recent role as portfolio specialist, Hannigan was responsible for the retail distribution to financial advisers in the NSW, ACT and West Australian markets.

He joined AMP from Colonial First State where he was an investment consultant for nearly two years.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead said the firm is delighted to have someone of Hannigan's quality join the team in Sydney.

"Mitch brings significant experience within the funds management industry with a focus on advisor distribution networks," Mead said.

"This appointment is another important milestone in our growth, and further recognition of the value we deliver for people and communities."

Talaria recently lost its director of business development Elfreda Jonker to Alphinity Investment Management.

Late last year, Lonsec Investment Solutions increased its investment in the Talaria Global Equity Fund.