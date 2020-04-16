Boutique buys out Bennelong

Wheelhouse Investment Partners has acquired Bennelong Funds Management's stake in the business after a three-year partnership.

Wheelhouse said under its independent ownership structure, it will continue to focus on delivering purpose-built investment solutions that target income and protection for Australian retail and wholesale investors.

Alastair MacLeod, managing director of Wheelhouse, said he is excited to take full ownership of the business and extremely grateful to Bennelong for its support.

"We remain fully committed to delivering defensive income for Australian investors challenged by today's 'lower for longer' equity growth environment and historically low interest rates," MacLeod said.

"We look forward to leveraging our track record and momentum to pursue new opportunities."

Bennelong chief executive Craig Bingham said Bennelong are proud to have partnered with Wheelhouse, and look forward to seeing them "continue to flourish".

"Over the past three years, Wheelhouse has focused on its objectives of generating income, protecting capital and lowering volatility - timely offers for today's market," Bingham said.

"We wish them well as they enter their next phase of growth and development."

Bingham said that whilst this is a challenging time, there are a raft of new prospects on the horizon.

"Across the industry, this is a time of change and undeniable challenges, but we're also seeing the arrival of new opportunities," he said.

"At Bennelong, we continue to refine and strengthen our global capabilities, managing the business to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Wheelhouse has agreed terms with new distribution partners and has appointed a new responsible entity for its offerings, which will be announced later this month.

The team also plans to launch an Australian equities focused fund, which will apply the same rules-based and disciplined derivatives strategy used for the global fund.

The buyout and transition arrangements will be finalised by 31 July 2020.