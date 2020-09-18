Boutique appoints chief operating officer

Watermark Funds Management's chief operating officer has left for a similar role at another boutique.
Tim Bolger is joining Alium Capital Management as its chief investment officer.
Alium runs two strategies: a market neutral fund and public-to-private ASX stocks fund.
It was founded by Michael Considine, Rajeev Gupta and Jason Rich and currently has about $220 million in assets under management.
Bolger will be responsible for its non-investment functions such as capital raising, investor relations and operational support.
Before Watermark, he worked as a business development manager Bennelong Funds Management.
Earlier in the week Watermark handed over the management its $36 million market neutral fund to another manager, Dalton Street Capital.
It will keep running its long/short strategy which has about $233 million in total across two vehicles - a $203 million LIC called the Australian Leaders Fund (ALF) and the $30 million unlisted managed fund called the Watermark Absolute Return Fund.