BNPL to be regulated under Credit Act

The government has handed down its plan to regulate buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers and products under the Credit Act to strengthen consumer outcomes.

Historically, BNPL schemes have been exempt from tough regulation as they do not charge interest, but the federal government has looked to overhaul this following its options paper and review of the sector which opened last year.

Speaking this morning at the Responsible Lending and Borrowing Summit minister for financial services Stephen Jones said the "unregulated and unchecked" BNPL market would be overhauled to safeguard vulnerable consumers.

"Today I am proud to announce that the government will change the law, so that BNPL products are regulated as credit products," said Jones.

He explained that under the plan BNPL providers will be required to hold an Australian credit licence, comply with responsible lending obligations and meet statutory dispute resolution and hardship requirements.

Further, BNPL provides will need to comply with statutory product disclosure as well as other information obligations, abide by existing restrictions on unacceptable marketing and meet a range of other minimum standards in relation to their conduct, and in relation to their products.

"Our plan will give ASIC strong enforcement powers and will involve industry consultation on the detail," said Jones.

"Our plan will bring BNPL into line with other regulated credit providers, simplifying our regulatory system and addressing concerns about competitive neutrality."

Jones further explained that the responsible lending regime will be central to its approach.

"However, our legislation ensures that the obligations of BNPL providers are scalable and technologically neutral. We will make sure they are the right fit for the risk level of their products," he said.

"Our plan prevents lending to those who cannot afford it, without stopping safe, prudent BNPL use."

By the same token, Jones acknowledged the growing sector and said BNPL is a "fintech success story" which has created many opportunities across the Australian economy.

"There are now around seven million active BNPL accounts in Australia. The average BNPL consumer uses it for 18.2 transactions per annum, with an average transaction amount of $136," he explained.

"Studies from the Australian Financial Industry Association tell us that in 2022, BNPL created an additional $2.7 billion in new revenue for merchants, through new customer acquisition, increased basket sizes and increased customer satisfaction and retention."

However, with those opportunities have come new and growing dangers to consumers, he said.

"Evidence suggests that those risks are disproportionately affecting women, First Nations communities and people on low incomes," he said.

Jones referenced a 2022 study conducted by Good Shepherd that found 73% of financial counsellors said that clients have missed essential payments, cut back on essentials, or gone without essentials, to service BNPL debt.

He added last year ASIC found that 19% of BNPL consumers showed two or more indicators of financial stress, such as cutting back on essential items or missing payments on other bills.

"We have heard that some people are opening multiple BNPL accounts, to access far more debt than they'd be able to get on a credit card or a payday loan," he said.

"We have also heard that some people may be weaponising BNPL products in abusive relationships - doing things like coercing their partners to take on BNPL debts or taking out BNPL debts in their partner's name without their knowledge."

It's for this reason the government is seeking balance, Jones said.

"We think we've done it," he explained.

"Our plan maintains the benefits of BNPL that many Australians enjoy, and we must ensure that providers will have appropriate safeguards in place, and we must ensure that they operate honestly, efficiently, and fairly, in line with other regulated credit products."

Over the coming months, Jones said, Treasury be working closely with the industry and consumer groups, to make sure the regulation around BNPL is right.

The aim is to have exposure draft legislation out for consultation later this year, with the final bill ready for Parliament by the end of the year.