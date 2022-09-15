Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Blue Orbit signs distribution deal

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022   12:46PM

Hillcrest Strategic Partners will now distribute the Blue Orbit Asset Management Global Small Cap Systematic Alpha Fund.

According to Blue Orbit, the agreement follows a comprehensive process to expand its distribution capabilities.

"Hillcrest's boutique, client centric approach is highly aligned to Blue Orbit's core values and purpose- to manage funds the way they will be managed in the future," Blue Orbit said.

Hillcrest is a Melbourne-based firm founded by Alistair Dunne and Damian Craven last year. The firm leverages Dunne's experience in distribution roles with the likes of UBS Global Asset Management and BT Investment Management, as well as Craven's experience with Macquarie Bank and Magellan Asset Management.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

The two previously worked together at Contango Asset Management where Dunne was head of distribution and Craven was head of retail.

"Alistair Dunne and Damian Craven bring a wealth of experience in establishing trusted, long-term relationships with financial advisers, wholesale investors and research houses," Blue Orbit said.

"This is a significant appointment for Blue Orbit as we look to expand and educate more investors about our investment capabilities."

The Global Small Cap Systematic Alpha Fund was launched in October 2021 to wholesale investors.

Read more: Systematic Alpha FundAlistair DunneBlue Orbit Asset ManagementDamian CravenHillcrest Strategic PartnersBT Investment ManagementContango Asset ManagementMacquarie BankMagellan Asset ManagementUBS Global Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments
KKR appoints director, client and partner group
Macquarie appoints directors to bank board
Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural
Those most in need of advice see least value in it: Research
Pendal appoints head of institutional
PIMCO selects new head of local business
Macquarie Group posts record earnings
Citi welcomes eight new hires
Macquarie responds to term deposit scam

Editor's Choice

Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC

ANDREW MCKEAN
In opening the Financial Standard Managed Accounts Forum, MLC head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan explained the greatest roadblocks that stop the creation, adoption, or rollout of managed account programs.

Crescent Wealth invests in water rights

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Islamic superannuation fund is investing in Australian water rights via Pinnacle's Riparian Capital Partners.

Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Former Synchron general manager Phil Osborne has been appointed to head up Sequoia Financial Group's licensee, Libertas Financial Planning.

2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI
According to new data, this year could be the most challenging in recent history to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.