Blue Orbit signs distribution deal

Hillcrest Strategic Partners will now distribute the Blue Orbit Asset Management Global Small Cap Systematic Alpha Fund.

According to Blue Orbit, the agreement follows a comprehensive process to expand its distribution capabilities.

"Hillcrest's boutique, client centric approach is highly aligned to Blue Orbit's core values and purpose- to manage funds the way they will be managed in the future," Blue Orbit said.

Hillcrest is a Melbourne-based firm founded by Alistair Dunne and Damian Craven last year. The firm leverages Dunne's experience in distribution roles with the likes of UBS Global Asset Management and BT Investment Management, as well as Craven's experience with Macquarie Bank and Magellan Asset Management.

The two previously worked together at Contango Asset Management where Dunne was head of distribution and Craven was head of retail.

"Alistair Dunne and Damian Craven bring a wealth of experience in establishing trusted, long-term relationships with financial advisers, wholesale investors and research houses," Blue Orbit said.

"This is a significant appointment for Blue Orbit as we look to expand and educate more investors about our investment capabilities."

The Global Small Cap Systematic Alpha Fund was launched in October 2021 to wholesale investors.