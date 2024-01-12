Newspaper icon
Blackstone appoints co-chief investment officers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 JAN 2024   12:43PM

The private equity giant promoted two of its senior executives to the newly created roles, while promoting one other to the position of global co-head of real estate.

Blackstone said the appointments are reflective of the increasing breadth of investment strategies and the group's continued growth. It recently ticked over US$1 trillion ($1.49 billion) in assets under management and has a further US$200 billion ($298 billion) in dry powder yet to deploy.

Taking the lead as co-chief investment officers ahead of what Blackstone expects to be an "extremely active deployment period" is Ken Caplan and Lionel Assant.

Caplan is currently global co-head of real estate, while Assant is European head of private equity, a role he will retain. Caplan has been with Blackstone since 1997 and Assant joined in 2003.

Blackstone said Caplan will work with the business unit chief investment officers and group heads to provide additional firm-level investment oversight, primarily across real estate and credit and insurance. Meantime, Assant will work in conjunction with the other chief investment officers and group heads to provide additional firm-level investment oversight across private equity operations, including corporate, infrastructure, tactical opportunities, growth, and life sciences businesses.

"We are delighted to elevate three of our longest-tenured investors into these critical positions, as the firm readies itself for an active investment period. They bring strong track records of delivering for our customers, considerable institutional knowledge, and exceptional investment acumen to these new roles," Blackstone chair and chief executive Steve Schwarzman said.

As a result of Caplan's promotion, head of real estate, Americas Nadeem Meghji will take over as global co-head of Blackstone real estate, working alongside existing co-head Kathleen McCarthy.

Gio Cutaia has also been promoted to global chief operating officer of real estate, while continuing to lead the global real estate asset management team.

"Nadeem is the perfect leader to succeed Ken, given his tremendous investment acumen and operational experience. I am excited to partner with him in the years ahead," McCarthy said.

"Nadeem and I are thrilled to elevate Gio Cutaia, who will play a critical role helping us oversee this world-class business."

