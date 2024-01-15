BlackRock appoints new head of APAC

BlackRock has named Susan Chan as its new head of Asia Pacific (APAC), tasked with overseeing business, client, investment, and operational platforms for wealth and institutional investors.

Chan succeeds Rachel Lord, who relocates to London and takes on the role of head of international.

Chan joined BlackRock in 2013, initially as head of iShares capital markets and products for APAC, followed by a stint as head of ETFs and index investing until 2021.

Prior to her latest appointment, she held various positions including deputy head of APAC, head of greater China, and head of trading, liquidity, and lending for the region. She also oversaw the Sustainable and Transition Investing group in APAC.

In addition to her new role, Chan continues to serve on BlackRock's Global Executives Committee, the Global Markets Committee, and the firm's APAC Executive and Steering Committees.

Before joining BlackRock, Chan was head of equity structuring, strategic equity transactions, and DBx Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank AG Hong Kong. She was also the head of equity and funds structures for Barclays Capital Asia.

"I am excited and honoured to lead the talent, ambition and excellence of BlackRock in Asia Pacific," Chan said.

"My leadership team and I are sharply focused on accelerating the momentum in the region to achieve the best investment outcomes for our clients.

"This requires a thorough understanding of their needs, along with the ability to connect them to new and differentiated investment opportunities across our entire platform."

BlackRock has also named head of Australasia Andrew Landman and head of APAC institutional and head of North Asia (Japan and South Korea) Hiroyuki Shimizu as deputy heads of APAC.

In addition to leading teams in Australia and New Zealand markets, Landman will expand his role to oversee Southeast Asia and the APAC wealth business.

Shimizu will continue to lead BlackRock's APAC Institutional business, while expanding his remit to cover Taiwan, in addition to Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, APAC head of wealth James Raby will take on the role of chief operating officer for APAC, and Hua Fan becomes head of China.